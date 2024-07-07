Jazz's Cody Williams Reveals Biggest Strength Ahead of Rookie Season
The Utah Jazz walked out of the 2024 NBA Draft armed with a much-improved young core than what they entered with. With the selections of Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski, this franchise rebuild is looking increasingly more optimistic by the day.
However, alongside these new rookie arrivals, it begs the question of what we could expect to see from Utah's fresh additions. With the goal of this roster being centric around drafting and developing, it could take some time for these guys to fill out into their ceilings completely, but there's still some impact to be had during their first year pro.
10th-overall pick Cody Williams recently touched on some of the expectations and goals he'll have entering his rookie season during his opening presser, detailing the emphasis he'll have placed on the defensive end:
"I think the biggest thing is just versatility, especially to this young core that we have. I think the biggest impact I can make is on the defensive end. We were going through practice today, and we pulled up the numbers. 30th in three-point attempts allowed, 30th defensive percentage in the league last year. So, I feel like me coming in, especially as a rookie with my length and my size, my versatility... That's kind of my focus."- Cody Williams
Williams instantly stands out with his physical profile. Listed at 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, the length and versatility mentioned are very apparent when scouting him out. It gives him the tools to match up with the one through four on the defensive end, also providing some standout traits on the other side of the floor as a scorer and finisher.
Considering how lackluster the Jazz finished defensively during their 2023-24 campaign, adding that presence as a diverse piece on the wing will be an extremely beneficial component to add to an already solid group of young players. Utah ranked dead last in the NBA in terms of defensive rating, so it's safe to say that the only way is up from here.
Fans will be able to secure a first look at their new draftees during the Jazz's Summer League stint, which will officially kick off on Monday, July 8th vs. Zach Edey and the Memphis Grizzlies.
