Jazz-Spurs Injury Report: Lauri Markkanen Status Revealed
The Utah Jazz will again look to break into the winner's column for the first time in the young season on Thursday night against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.
The 0-4 Jazz are now the only team in the NBA that has yet to win a game this year. The Jazz will have a great chance to come out on top as they will be in the comfort of the Delta Center with a Spurs team on the second night of a back-to-back. Unfortunately, both teams will be without some key players.
Utah’s best player Lauri Markkanen is questionable for the game due to back spasms. Joining Markkanen are rotational pieces Taylor Hendricks (fibula) and Isaiah Collier (hamstring) who have both been ruled out.
The Spurs continue to be without Devin Vassell due to off-season foot surgery. Joining him on the bench will be backup point guard Tre Jones due to a sprained ankle. Vassell who averaged just shy of 20 points per game a year ago is the Spurs' best perimeter scorer. Reports indicate that he’s nearing a return in the not-so-distant future.
Following halftime of the Jazz’s loss to the Sacramento Kings, Markkanen didn’t return due to back spasms. He was visibly wincing late in the half. Fortunately for the Jazz, Markkanen’s injury has been described as day-to-day. Markkanen is averaging 18 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season.
Taylor Hendricks suffered a devastating ankle injury a few nights ago and has since been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. An update on the next steps of his recovery have not been revealed yet.
Isaiah Collier continues to be out as he recovers from a hamstring strain suffered during the preseason. The young guard will be reevaluated in the coming days and will hopefully make his NBA debut as early as next week.
Without Markkanen and Hendricks, rookie Kyle Filipowski started the second half of the team’s last game. Look for him to log his first career NBA start and play extended minutes for a Jazz team that is becoming thin in the frontcourt. Filipowski is an excellent passer which will give the team a unique look against the Spurs.
The Spurs are 1-3 on the season and will be at a significant rest disadvantage. They will re-take the court less than 24 hours after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Tip-off for the game is at 7:00 pm MT.
