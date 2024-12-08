Keyonte George Achieves Career Milestone in Jazz-Trail Blazers
The Utah Jazz had a big night on Friday during their blowout win vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.
It was a much-needed win after falling in their last five games, a victory in which they won by over 40 points, 141-99. However, even beyond their fifth win on the season, Utah still had some significant achievements on display-- especially Keyonte George.
According to a post on X from the Jazz, with George's 2/6 clip from three-point range vs. the Trail Blazers, the second-year guard has officially surpassed 200 three-pointers in his career.
George has had a solid start to his sophomore campaign, averaging 15.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists on 38.5% shooting from the field and 32.9% from three. He's cashed in 54 total threes on the year, bringing him to 201 and 25th in franchise history for three-pointers made.
While his efficiency getting the ball in the basket is still a work in progress, the 21-year-old has at least proven capable of being an effective threat from long-range when given the green light, as shown by his totals.
With more reps and experience, George should be expected to get his efficiency under control in due time. Thankfully, a rebuilding situation in Utah provides him ample opportunity to work on adding that consistency to an already dangerous offensive arsenal.
George will have an opportunity to build off of a nice performance in Utah's win next on Sunday when the Jazz travel to face the Sacramento Kings.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!