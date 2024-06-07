3 Guard Prospects the Jazz Should Consider Drafting at No. 10
The 2024 NBA Draft is less than three weeks away, which means time is gradually winding down for the Utah Jazz to make a decision with their tenth-overall pick.
Many around the league and its media have touted this draft class as one of the weakest in NBA history, but that's simply not the case here. There may not be a Victor Wembanyama type of prospect walking across the stage this year, yet many worthwhile contributors are still scattered across the board with the tools to make a significant impact wherever they land.
For the Jazz at ten, several interesting fits could be on the table to select that could end up finding their way into becoming another vital piece of this team's future. Especially at the guard position, Utah has a few names they could look at who can be strong parts of their rotation from day one.
With that, here are three guard prospects the Jazz should be looking at as we near closer to the 2024 NBA Draft:
Stephon Castle, UCONN
ESPN Big Board Rank: 6
When trying to establish a winning culture in Utah, bringing a reigning NCAA national champion into the mix could be a solid way to do so.
Castle's draft stock may have risen to the point where he could be out of reach for the Jazz at ten, but if he's available, the UCONN guard stands out as one of the best potential fits in the entire draft for this team. He has more than ideal size for the position at 6-foot-6, a solid 6-foor-9 wingspan, and possesses a tenacity on both sides of the ball that should translate well to the pros.
He also looks to be a complimentary fit for the Jazz next to Keyonte George in the backcourt. He has the defensive skillset and ability to become a lead ballhandler and playmaker that could work well next to a player of George's archetype, even if that means him playing off-ball next to Castle.
The biggest issue when evaluating Castle comes down to his outside shooting. Averaging just a 26.7% clip from deep across his most recent season with the Huskies, he'll have to improve that number to have staying power on the floor. If he's able to develop consistency within his jump shot, his ceiling could be sky-high.
Devin Carter, Providence
ESPN Big Board Rank: 13
He may be the smallest guard to appear on this list at 6-foot-2, but do not make the mistake of underrating Devin Carter this draft cycle.
Carter began to turn heads during this year's combine, where he tested extremely well. He tied at first in the class for a vertical leap at a stellar 42 inches, was one of the best speed drill participants, and measured in with a strong 6-foot-9 wingspan.
Pair his eye-popping pre-draft process with a strong junior season at Providence averaging 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 47.3/37.7/74.9 splits, and you can see why the 22-year-old has risen up boards in the weeks leading up to the big night. At this point, you could easily see Carter land within the first 14 picks, and the Jazz could benefit immensely from his services.
His limitations as a playmaker combined with his size could be issues that could hinder him at the next level, but his traits as a scorer and defender alone make him one of the better guards in this class. For a Jazz team that ranked dead-last in defensive rating for 2023, adding some stability on that end in the backcourt is far from a poor investment.
Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor
ESPN Big Board Rank: 14
One year removed from drafting a Baylor guard with Keyonte George, Ja'Kobe Walter could be the guy to make it two in a row.
Walter fits the bill with his physical profile, having an ideal size for a two-guard, standing 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan. He stands out to soon become a go-to scorer in an NBA offense, and by measuring up well as a modern NBA wing, the 19-year-old could hone into his development to become a premier defender as well.
He has what it takes to become a positive shooter in the NBA, but Walter is coming off a season at Baylor where he wasn't the most efficient from the field at 37.6%, or from deep, as he shot 34.1% on over six three-point attempts a night. However, the same concerns arose with George during his scouting process last summer, and it didn't prove to be much of a factor for the Jazz.
If Utah wanted to build their backcourt of the future at the end of this June, bringing Walter into the fold could effectively do that. He enters the draft at a younger age with a few flaws in his game to iron out, so his outlook could be viewed as a bit longer-term, but he may be the best option to lean on with the right development in place.
