The Utah Jazz's fifth-overall pick from last summer, Ace Bailey, has finally decided upon a new representation after opting to part ways with the controversial Omar Cooper and Lifestyle Sports Agency earlier last year.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Bailey has officially agreed to be represented by the one and only Klutch Sports Group and Rich Paul, per an announcement from the agency.

It's yet another top-rated NBA name to be added to the Klutch Sports roster, which is about as star-studded as any other group of representation across the entire league.

In all, Klutch has a client list reaching over 40 names of active NBA players, including All-Star talents like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Tyrese Maxey.

Klutch has also started to pick up several names from the Jazz in particular as a part of their group of clients, including veteran big man Jusuf Nurkic, and second-year guard Isaiah Collier, who had just signed himself just a few weeks ago.

Now, Bailey can add to the list of those to have Rich Paul and Co. as their representation— a much more reputable and organized setup compared to the one the Jazz wing entered the league with less than 12 months ago.

Ace Bailey Finally Turns the Page on Tumultuous Agency Saga

It wasn't too long ago that Bailey, who's since developed into an All-Rookie-level talent and one of the key components of the Jazz's rebuild, was the center of some serious agency drama in the scouting process that made Bailey one of the top storylines of the 2025 draft.

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) posts up against Memphis Grizzlies forward Dariq Whitehead (00) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Bailey's previous representation, led by Omar Cooper and Lifestyle Sports Agency, made waves within the pre-draft cycle for the unorthodox approach taken––deciding to avoid various pre-draft meetings and workouts, and hoping to force the Rutgers star into a preferred destination despite not being a registered NBA agent.

It would later be revealed that said destination was the Washington Wizards at the sixth-overall pick that Cooper and Bailey's then-reps wanted him to end up, and would even have a private workout with Washington before the draft unfolded.

But once the time finally came for the draft, the Jazz would decide to be the ones to take the chance on Bailey without indication he or his team would be willing to join Utah, and without much pre-draft interaction outside of a baseline combine meeting.

That choice would end up being the best the Jazz could make at pick five. And it wouldn't take long for Bailey to part ways with his agency in L.A. after that drama-filled process in the months following his arrival in Salt Lake City.

The fifth-overall pick would decide in September to start the process of looking for a new representation to move forward with, but would ultimately delay his search until after his first pro season.

Now in the weeks after a successful first year in Utah, Klutch would be Bailey's choice; a refreshing, polar-opposite agency that's sure to give the fifth-overall pick one of the best in the business, and should avoid any repeat of what the hectic nature of last summer looked like.

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