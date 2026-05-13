Jazz Owner Ryan Smith Weighs In on AJ Dybantsa Trade Speculation

In just a few short days coming out of the draft lottery and the Utah Jazz's jump up to the second-overall pick, lingering buzz has already started linking to the team being in play to make a daring trade up to the top selection, and select BYU phenom AJ Dybantsa.

The potential connection brewing between Dybantsa and the Jazz is easy to see. With Dybantsa stemming from prep school in Utah and attending BYU right down the street, there's a chance that, in a perfect world, the Jazz would love to keep their projected top pick within the state to select him and build around him for the foreseeable future.

The proposal was even brought up to Jazz owner Ryan Smith in person during a recent interview with Deseret News.

And while he didn't exactly shoot down the idea, he did have some pretty interesting thoughts on the matter.

"Contrary to popular belief, we don't control that," Smith said of a potential trade up in the draft, "We're trying to win a championship. So everything should be on the table. Austin and Danny have also been known to do some pretty crazy stuff on draft night."

"The next 40 days, you're going to see some madness in the NBA. And it might or might not be with us, and maybe the best thing that Danny and Austin see is just the path of where to go and let's draft the best player available. I know that they don't draft just based on fit. They are of the mindset: 'always take the best player available. We'll figure out how to make them fit."

Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) was asked if @utahjazz would trade up to draft AJ Dybantsa. Here’s what the Jazz owner said



In an upcoming episode of the "Deseret Voices," podcast, Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth co-owners Ryan and Ashley Smith sit down with "Deseret Voices" host… pic.twitter.com/CQZ4Zj9fPh — Deseret News (@Deseret) May 12, 2026

Ryan Smith Keeps Options Open for AJ Dybantsa Trade

For Jazz fans wishing the front office opts to try and make a daring push to the first-overall pick, these are the type of comments you love to see from Smith. He's keeping all of his and the front office's options open, and is wired towards doing what it takes to get the best players and win a championship.

But as mentioned by Smith, the Jazz's destiny of trading up to the top pick isn't all within their hands.

The Washington Wizards, who are the current holders of the top selection on the board, would have to be willing to move out of that top spot and down to second with Utah. That all depends on their desire to move down, and what the Jazz are offering up to move forward one spot.

Mar 18, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) passes the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Clearly, investing a premium move up is at least a possibility for the Jazz. That's what keeping "everything on the table" entails.

But if the Wizards aren't willing to pivot from that top spot without a massive haul, the logical side of Utah's decision-making might just be to stick and pick Darryn Peterson or Cameron Boozer at two; which in a class as talented as this one is, that's far from a poor consolation prize.

Needless to say, fans should buckle up for the next 40 or so days before the Jazz are officially on the clock in June. As to whether they decide to push their chips in for the first pick, though, remains to be seen.

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