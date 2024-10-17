Inside The Jazz

3 Jazz Players Whose Preseason Stock is Trending Up

Keep an eye on these three Utah Jazz Players.

Alex White

Oct 12, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) shoots in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The rebuilding Utah Jazz is ushering in a youth movement in Salt Lake City. With their young pieces expected to get extended minutes, players will have opportunities to exceed expectations and firmly establish themselves in the team’s long-term plans. Here are the three players I’m buying extra stock in as the season nears. 

Cody Williams 

Oct 10, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) looks to pass as Dallas Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes (5) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The knock on Williams is that he tends to blend in. While I understand the worry about his impact floating in and out of games, I see it somewhat differently. Williams has a tremendous feel for the game and plays with intelligence. He takes good shots, picks his spots wisely to attack, and understands team schemes and defensive rotations. 

These traits are quite positive for a 19-year-old about to play his first NBA season. While I want to see him become more aggressive at times, I expect that this will come with experience. He possesses great length and fluidity athletically, he’s a willing and good passer, he can handle the ball well, and his shot has looked quite sharp throughout preseason thus far. 

Williams’ best game of the preseason came against the Spurs when he poured in 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists in 30 minutes. He followed that up by being part of Will Hardy’s closing five in a win over the Kings. If Williams can keep building on these performances, the arrow will continue to point upward. 

Kyle Filipowski 

Oct 12, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (0) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

This one requires more patience because Flip is buried on the Jazz depth chart behind a deep frontcourt unit. Despite this, everything we’ve seen and heard from the former Duke star has been very positive in the early goings of his career. 

In his first chance to see extended minutes in the preseason, Filipowski stuffed the stat sheet with 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists in just over 20 minutes on the court. In an earlier match against the Rockets, Filipowski flashed his outside shooting by knocking down three triples in 10 minutes. 

His combination of ball skills, passing, and ability to stretch the floor is unique among Jazz bigs. I expect Filipowski to continue turning heads once he gets his opportunity for consistent minutes. 

Keyonte George 

Oct 15, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) passes the ball beyond the reach of Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

It’s been an incredibly impressive preseason for George as he looks to make a second-year leap. He looks bigger, more confident, and has been far more effective with the ball in his hands thus far. George has shot the ball well from deep, has shown improvements in both getting to the rim & finishing and has shown flashes of improved point-of-attack defense. 

Against the Kings, George recorded 24 points, five assists, and three rebounds on 7-for-14 shooting from the floor, which was a fitting example of the terrific basketball he’s played this month. This level of efficiency and poise has been displayed throughout the preseason and is a great sign for him going into his sophomore season. 

George looks prepared to make the leap towards the upper echelon of young guards in this league. If he does so, the Jazz will have another core piece to put next to Lauri Markkanen. Buy stock on George while you can; the price is about to go up.

