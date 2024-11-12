3 Keys to Jazz Upsetting Suns in First NBA Cup Tilt
The Utah Jazz return home on Tuesday night after a hard fought road win against the San Antonio Spurs, now tasked with their first NBA Cup game of the year vs. Devin Booker and the 8-2 Phoenix Suns.
As the Jazz have had an up-and-down start to their season, things have been clicking early for the Suns, who sit second in the Western Conference and just a half-game back from the top seed. For Utah to walk out with their first win at home, this team must ensure both sides of the ball look up to par.
Here's three keys for the Jazz to take home their third win of the season for their first In-Season Tournament contest of the year:
Win the Turnover Battle
It was an aspect of the Jazz's offense that saw some troubles last season, and one that's continued to pursue further into this season-- turnovers. Starting this season, Utah has picked up right where they've left off from the 2023-24 campaign, leading the NBA in turnovers allowed per night at 19.3 per game.
For a young core like the Jazz, it's far from a surprise to see where those numbers are. Having seven players at 23 years old are younger getting minutes in the rotation, this team is bound to make mistakes across a season focused around development. Still, giving up so many possessions won't lead to many wins in the left column.
As for the Suns, they've kept it more organized on that side of the floor, landing among the top ten in the least turnovers allowed per game at 13.8. If Utah wants to keep this game competitive, they'll have to match their competition in the giveaways category, whether it be limiting their own, or generating more on the other end.
A Lauri Markkanen Offensive Masterclass
Last season, some of the Jazz's best success came from when Lauri Markkanen was at his best scoring the rock. When the one-time All-Star posted 30 points or more during his 2023-24 campaign, Utah collected an 8-2 record, showing that if this team wants to be effective on the offensive end, an effective strategy could inevitably be allowing their best scorer to get hot and find a way to get the ball in his hands.
Markkanen has yet to start this season as effective on the offensive end, as he's only averaging 16.7 points on 36.4% shooting from the field, but a higher-stakes game against one of the better teams in the Western Conference presents a perfect opportunity to get his third year in Salt Lake City back on track in the box score.
Phoenix does have a collection of impact defenders they can throw at the Jazz forward like rookie Ryan Dunn or former Jazzman Royce O'Neale, but if Markkanen begins this game on the right foot and gets his looks to fall, it could be a long night for the Suns defensively.
Make Things Tough for Devin Booker
The Suns will be stuck with a key injury hit to their lineup on Tuesday night as Kevin Durant has been ruled inactive with a left calf strain. Yet, with another elite scorer like Devin Booker still in the mix, the Jazz should expect to have some challenges on the defensive end.
Luckily for the Jazz, Booker hasn't had the most ideal stretch of games across the past five contests, shooting 37.6% from the field and a collective 8/41 from three-point range. Even through his struggles, the Suns have clawed their way to a 4-1 record across that stretch-- largely due to Booker's transition to being an effective playmaker when his shot isn't falling (9.6 APG on 1.6 TOs).
It's a difficult task for any team to take on, but if the Jazz can limit Booker's options and continue to make him work harder offensively, the route to a win gets much easier.
The Jazz and Suns will tip off in Delta Center at 7 PM MT.
