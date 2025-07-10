3 Utah Jazz Takeaways Following SLC Summer League
The Utah Jazz wrapped up an undefeated Salt Lake City Summer League, where they won all three of their games and showcased much of their talented young core doing so. Here are a few things that stood out to me during these contests.
Ace Bailey Shines
Bailey, the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, was widely viewed as one of the best prospects in basketball due to his incredible shotmaking talent. While he did show it off in flashes, particularly with a no-dip three-pointer that sent a shock and awe through the Huntsman Center crowd, the more tantalizing flashes Bailey showed were as a defender, rebounder, and selfless passer.
Plenty was made at the NBA Draft Combine when Bailey measured in at just under 6'8 barefoot, a number that was lower than his listed 6'10 at Rutgers. Here's the thing: basketball isn't played barefoot.
Bailey has terrific size, athleticism, and length, which makes him stand out on the court. I thought his physical tools were on full display during this first weekend and were a reminder to me how silly people talking about his height were.
Bailey still needs plenty of seasoning as he develops as a basketball player, but his ceiling is higher than anyone the Jazz have drafted in years. There will be bumps along the path, but so far so good for the Jazz and Ace Bailey.
More of the Same
I thought Kyle Filipowski and Brice Sensabaugh were Utah's best players this past weekend, which should be no surprise. Both of them continued to shine with what they do best.
For Filipowski, that was his versatile and unique offensive skill set. He was able to push the ball up in transition, score inside the paint and beyond the arc, and made several excellent passes.
Meanwhile, Sensabaugh continued to display how elite he is as a perimeter shooter, particularly when his feet are set. He also played with a level of confidence and poise that you want to see from a third-year player who has played as many NBA minutes as he has.
On the other hand, Filipowski continued to struggle defensively when tasked with guarding centers. Adem Bona was able to do just about whatever he wanted against Flip. This isn't a huge surprise given some of Filipowski's physical limitations, but jumping at multiple Bona pump fakes beyond the free-throw line was a sign that the defense is still a work in progress.
Sensabaugh recorded just 2 assists on the weekend and turned the ball over 10 times. Frankly, every time he touched the ball, you knew the possession was ending either with him shooting it or by giving it to the other team. He's also very much still a work in progress on defense despite the strides he's made since entering the league.
Granted, this is nitpicking from me because I thought both played well and were the team's best players. I was just hoping to see more growth in these areas from the two.
Collier Struggles
Isaiah Collier started 46 games for the Utah Jazz as a rookie and impressed with his court vision and unselfishness. He has not brought the same mindset to his second summer league thus far.
Collier averaged 9.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.3 turnovers over the three games. He shot under 35% from the floor, made just one of his five three-point attempts, and shot 50% from the free throw line. Not what you want to see from a guy who should be standing out. He seems to be pressing, trying to be the guy instead of making his teammates better, which is what got him on the court as a rookie.
Collier will have the opportunity to bounce back from these struggles in Vegas.