Utah Jazz Get High Praise for Latest Trade With Clippers, Heat
The Utah Jazz made a major move on another veteran this past week in the form of their John Collins trade, hashing out a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat to ship out the big man in exchange for a package of Kyle Anderson, Kevin Love, and a second-round pick.
Collins' trade pairs along with the Jazz's move last week to send Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets for Jusuf Nurkic, along with the buyout of Jordan Clarkson, leading to his signing with the New York Knicks; a busy offseason focused on maximizing Utah's young talent for next regular season.
But while many had their questions about the Jazz's move to ship Sexton to Charlotte, the consensus may be starting to shift in a favorable direction on Utah's decision to send Collins to the Clippers.
Among those favoring the Jazz's results, ESPN analyst Kevin Pelton broke down his thoughts on the three-team deal, grading Utah with an A-minus for excelling in three departments: getting value for Collins, gaining trade leverage, and most of all, the better chances of a high draft pick next summer.
"For the Jazz, this deal accomplishes a few things," Pelton wrote. "It locks in some value now for Collins in terms of the second-round pick coming from the Clippers. Utah wasn't certain to do better than that for Collins at the deadline given that the size of his salary makes it difficult for contenders to find expendable deals to match."
"Second, the Jazz suddenly become the first team their peers will call if looking to shed salary midseason. By taking Anderson and Love on exceptions, Utah can create a $26.6 million trade exception for Collins' salary that will be the largest in the NBA."
"Lastly, let's be realistic. The stat earlier about Utah outscoring opponents with Collins and Kessler playing together is something of a hindrance to the Jazz's hopes of adding another high lottery pick after ending up No. 5 in this year's lottery. Moving Collins and replacing him in the starting lineup with that pick, Ace Bailey, would make it easier for Utah to accumulate losses without having to risk another fine like the one incurred for former All-Star Lauri Markkanen missing games last season in violation of the NBA's player participation policy."
Landing a trade exception, a second-round pick, and a veteran contract like Anderson's to be moved further down the line for Collins, it's not quite the worst turnout for the 27-year-old on an expiring $25.6 million contract.
Collins did have one of the best years of his career in Utah last year when he was playing (19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists) and especially with how he shot the ball (39.9% from three on 3.7 attempts), had a potential fit in their frontcourt for a longer term if the Jazz front office wanted to go a different direction this summer.
Instead, the writing was on the wall for the Jazz's veteran talent going into next year following months of trade rumors, leading to Collins now residing with his new squad in Los Angeles.
It's yet another moving piece in a busy offseason for Utah–– and they might not be done just yet.