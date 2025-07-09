Inside The Jazz

The Utah Jazz lost a franchise icon in Frank Layden on Wednesday.

Mar 22, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Former Utah Jazz president Frank Layden is introduced as part of a ceremony honoring the 20th anniversary of the franchise s first Western Conference Championship during halftime against the New York Knicks at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz won 108-101. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-Imagn Images / Russ Isabella-Imagn Images
The Utah Jazz lost a franchise legend and icon of the city on Wednesday, as it was announced that former Jazz coach and general manager Frank Layden has passed away at the age of 93.

Layden, a former Coach of the Year winner in 1984 and the only coach in team history to do so, was the head coach of the Jazz for seven and a half seasons from 1981 and 1989, collecting 277 total wins in over 570 games at the helm–– placing him within the top-three winningest Jazz coaches ever.

Layden was also the Jazz's general manager beginning in 1979, and team president mid-way through the 1988-89 NBA season, where he would then hand the keys over to the late, great Jerry Sloan to become Utah's next head coach, who would lead the way all the way until 2011.

While at the helm for the Jazz, the team had only missed the playoffs twice, and won three playoff series during his tenure.

In 1984, Layden took home the league's Executive of the Year award, the same year he secured those Coach of the Year honors after a 45-37 finish on the season, which would be the franchise's first-ever playoff appearance.

Utah Jazz head coach Frank Layden on the sideline against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Great Western Forum
Unknown date 1988; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Utah Jazz head coach Frank Layden on the sideline against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Great Western Forum. Mandatory Credit: MPS-Imagn Images / MPS-Imagn Images

The franchise legend was on board for some of the Jazz's most critical moments through the 1980s and 1990s, being a part of the staff who selected Hall of Fame talents like John Stockton and Karl Malone in their respective drafts, and other key fixtures to Utah's roster throughout that span such as Mark Eaton, Thurl Bailey, and Mark Eaton.

Layden was also head coach of the WNBA's Utah Starzz for one season– one of the league's first eight original teams.

The Jazz would eventually retire and hoist the number 1 into the rafters for Layden's time as the team's head coach in 1989.

