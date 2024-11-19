Anthony Davis Injury Update Ahead of Jazz vs. Lakers
The Utah Jazz will be up for their first of three regular-season matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, this time for stakes in the NBA Cup. After Utah started their In-Season tournament off 0-1 against the Phoenix Suns, losing 112-120, they're looking to even things up against another tough Western Conference opponent.
Ahead of Tuesday's contest, the Lakers' injury report revealed a surprising name in nine-time All-Star Anthony Davis, who was pinned with a foot injury labeled as plantar fasciitis. However, signs seem to look optimistic concerning his availability vs. the Jazz, as the latest update lists Davis as probable vs. the Jazz.
Davis has begun his season off to an electric start, averaging 31.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 2.0 blocks on 56.1% shooting from the field and a much improved 42.9% from three. He's also remained mainly healthy through the beginning of this season, only missing one of 13 contests so far.
He's a tough assignment for any team to take on, but could be especially so for the Jazz, who are set to be without starting center and defensive anchor Walker Kessler for the fifth-straight game due to a hip injury.
Expect John Collins to start in his place alongside Kyle Filipowski and Lauri Markkanen in the frontcourt-- though it could be a long day for all three considering how Davis has performed to start this season off.
The Jazz and Lakers will tip off in Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night at 8:30 PM MT.
