Bleacher Report Reveals One Thing Jazz Should Be Thankful For
In the spirit of Thanksgiving week, The Bleacher Report came up with one thing each NBA franchise can be thankful for as we approach the second quarter of the 2024-25 season. So, what should the struggling Utah Jazz be grateful for this year?
According to the popular sports media outlet, John Collins’ recent emergence could allow Utah to upgrade its roster via trade at the February 6 deadline.
“Since moving into the starting lineup, the 27-year-old is averaging 20.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals with 58.9/40.0/93.3 percent shooting splits."
"He probably shouldn't be buying real estate in Salt Lake City given the Jazz's 4-13 record, though. He would be an upgrade for some contenders at power forward and is down to just a $26.6 million expiring player option next season.”
“Utah could get some positive value for Collins at the deadline thanks to his recent revival.” - Greg Swartz The Bleacher Report
Collins is having a much better season in his second year in Salt Lake City. However, it’s not a foregone conclusion that he will draw interest from a franchise looking to contend for a title. With two years left on his deal, the more likely scenario is being part of an exchange the year his contract expires.
The Jazz shouldn’t rush to move on from Collins, considering they’re still losing games at an alarming rate in a year in which draft position is a priority. It’s also plausible the Jazz could re-sign Collins. Despite the improved play, his next contract shouldn’t break the bank.
Either way, Collins' new lease on life does give Utah more options. I’m just not sure the Jazz can net a first-rounder this year unless Walker Kessler or Collin Sexton is part of the exchange. Remember, any trade partner will be on the hook for the 26.6 million owed to Collins for the 2025-26 season.
In back-to-back years, the Jazz cleaned house before the trade deadline. Jazz fans can anticipate Collins, Sexton, Kessler, and Jordan Clarkson as the names tied to traded rumors leading up to the deadline.
