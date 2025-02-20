Breaking Down the Jazz's Jaden Springer Signing
While most of the NBA is taking a much-needed break this week, the Utah Jazz made the move to sign former first-round pick, Jaden Springer to a 10-day contract.
Springer is a sturdy guard at 6-foot-4, 204 pounds, and hangs his hat on the defensive end of the court. Still just 22 years old, the Jazz will be his third team in his short four-year career.
Drafted 28th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers, Springer has been unable to carve out a significant role in the league. He was traded to the Boston Celtics where he played in 43 games over parts of two different seasons.
Ultimately, he suffered the same fate with Boston as he did with Philadelphia and was traded during the deadline to save the Celtics money.
Springer is averaging 1.7 points and 0.5 steals per game this season in just 5.4 minutes per game. He has career averages of 17.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game in the G-League.
Given the talent above him in Boston, it’ll be interesting to see if he can make anything from his opportunity with the Jazz. With a crowded backcourt consisting of Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, and others who can soak up minutes on the wing, it’s not a guarantee that Springer sees real minutes.
He does bring a different dynamic to an offensive-minded Jazz backcourt. Springer is a tough defender and could help the Jazz’s 28th-ranked defense. His combination of strength and quickness allows him to guard multiple positions –– a valuable tool that could be deployed in a similar role as what Kris Dunn brought to the Jazz in recent years.
Originally drafted as a point guard, Springer has not shown the consistency necessary to be a primary ball handler. He is at his best working off the ball both in transition and as a slasher. He is shooting 25% from three-point range in his career though it is on low volume.
Springer is an NBA champion having finished last season with the Boston Celtics. Though he had no connections to Danny Ainge or Will Hardy, the connection between the Jazz and Celtic organizations is there.
Given his talent defensively, specifically at the point of attack, age, and pedigree, this is a good reclamation project for the Jazz.
