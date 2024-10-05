Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh Sounds Off on 'Huge Difference' From Rookie Year
In a year for the Utah Jazz that will largely center around young talent and development, one of the most interesting cases to keep track of on the roster lies upon second-year wing Brice Sensabaugh and his chance to emerge into a key part of this rotation after a limited rookie campaign.
Sensabaugh, the Jazz's 28th-overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, had a limited rookie season that was largely spent with Utah's G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars, yet ultimately ended up showing some positive signs after the All-Star break when called up to the main roster. Heading into 2024-25, the 20-year-old looks primed for a jump in opportunity and production and seems more than prepared to take on an extended role.
Sensabaugh got a chance to speak during his opening media day presser when he was asked about what shifts he's seen from entering his rookie season to his second, going on to describe the "huge difference" he's seen that could ultimately lead to his sophomore season breakout:
"It's a huge difference," Sensabaugh said. "Just the level of confidence and understanding that I have now with the team, not only the scheme, the pace, the flow of the NBA game-- I'm starting to understand it a little bit more... It feels good. This year, I'm obviously looking to make a big jump, and I'm really confident that I can do so. I just continue to put in the work, and I think God willing, it'll be a big season for me."
In 32 total games across the 2023-24 season, Sensabaugh averaged 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 39% shooting from the field and 29.6% from three.
Once the Jazz's wings, like Ochai Agbaji and Simone Fontecchio, got shipped out at the trade deadline, we effectively saw Sensabaugh find that increased opportunity. The efficiency wasn't elite, but there's still strong optimism around the Ohio State product's ability to be a dangerous offensive threat at the NBA level, and this upcoming campaign will be a perfect chance to present that.
Keep a keen eye on Sensabaugh, alongside Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks, in their efforts to make a coveted year two jump for this Jazz rebuild.
