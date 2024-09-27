Inside The Jazz

Jazz F Brice Sensabaugh Switches Jersey Number Ahead of 2024-25 Season

The Utah Jazz second-year forward is making a change to his digits.

Jared Koch

Feb 14, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (8) shoots the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Feb 14, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (8) shoots the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
It looks like Brice Sensabaugh is making a change to his jersey number ahead of his sophomore season.

The second-year Utah Jazz forward caught the attention of fans with his Instagram story post on Thursday, when he showcased a picture of a new jersey presenting the number 28-- effectively switching from his previous number 8 from his rookie season.

via @babysensa on Instagram

Sensabaugh later confirmed the switch from number 8 via Jazz Nation News, revealing that he gave the number to new Jazz addition Patty Mills. Mills has worn the number 8 for 14 of his 15 seasons in the NBA.

It'll be another switch for Sensabaugh's digits, as he made a previous swap from the number 10 to the number 8 during his initial jump from Ohio State to Utah last summer.

Sensabaugh, the Jazz's 28th-overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is coming off of his rookie season where he averaged 7.5 points, 3.2 points, and 1.7 assists on 39.0% shooting from the field and 29.6% shooting from three-point range in 32 games played.

After starting last year's campaign in the G League ranks, we should expect to see Sensabaugh securing more rotational minutes from the jump for the 2024-25 season. During 13 appearances for the Salt Lake City Stars, he averaged 19,5 points on 47.2% shooting.

Sensabaugh and the rest of the Jazz roster will get back to action soon next week, as training camp will officially kick off on Tuesday, October 1st.

