Jazz F Brice Sensabaugh Switches Jersey Number Ahead of 2024-25 Season
It looks like Brice Sensabaugh is making a change to his jersey number ahead of his sophomore season.
The second-year Utah Jazz forward caught the attention of fans with his Instagram story post on Thursday, when he showcased a picture of a new jersey presenting the number 28-- effectively switching from his previous number 8 from his rookie season.
Sensabaugh later confirmed the switch from number 8 via Jazz Nation News, revealing that he gave the number to new Jazz addition Patty Mills. Mills has worn the number 8 for 14 of his 15 seasons in the NBA.
It'll be another switch for Sensabaugh's digits, as he made a previous swap from the number 10 to the number 8 during his initial jump from Ohio State to Utah last summer.
Sensabaugh, the Jazz's 28th-overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is coming off of his rookie season where he averaged 7.5 points, 3.2 points, and 1.7 assists on 39.0% shooting from the field and 29.6% shooting from three-point range in 32 games played.
After starting last year's campaign in the G League ranks, we should expect to see Sensabaugh securing more rotational minutes from the jump for the 2024-25 season. During 13 appearances for the Salt Lake City Stars, he averaged 19,5 points on 47.2% shooting.
Sensabaugh and the rest of the Jazz roster will get back to action soon next week, as training camp will officially kick off on Tuesday, October 1st.
