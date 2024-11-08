Bucks Snap Six-Game Losing Streak vs. Jazz, 123-100: 3 Key Takeaways
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for 63 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Utah Jazz 123-100 at the Fiserv Forum. Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 18 points in a losing cause.
It was a tale of two halves in the Bucks victory. Thanks to some efficient three-point shooting, the Jazz led the Bucks 61-57 after the first two quarters. However, the Jazz went cold in the third quarter, and Milwaukee took advantage by outscoring the Jazz 31-16 in the period and never looked back.
Utah dropped its seventh game of the season in eight attempts and has the worst record in the NBA, while the struggling Bucks snapped a six-game losing streak. After an impressive win against, the Jazz were beat by double digits for the fifth time this year.
What did we learn in Utah's loss? Let's examine three key takeaways.
Return of Lauri Markkanen & Jordan Clarkson
Markkanen and Clarkson returned to the court after missing a combined total of five games. It wasn’t pretty for Markkanen, who struggled to get clean looks at the basket all night. Markkanen finished the game with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting.
Despite being Utah's leading scorer, Clarkson only logged 21 minutes and had a team-high of four turnovers. He did get hot in the first half, but the Jazz struggled to move the ball efficiently with Clarkson on the court. If Utah wants to be competitive moving forward, Markkanen and Clarkson will need to be better.
The Rookies Sit Over the Veterans
In somewhat of a surprise, rookies Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski were taken out of the rotation on Thursday night. Cody Williams started the contest and logged 25 minutes on the court.
This was the season's first game in which more bench minutes were given to the veterans. Drew Eubanks was given minutes over Filipowski, while Patty Mills played over Collier. This was Collier’s first game he was available since suffering a hamstring injury during the preseason. Collier saw the court when the game was out of reach and didn't register a bucket.
It's also worth noting that this was the first game that second year pro Brice Sensabaugh was taken out of the rotation. It will be interesting to see if Jazz head coach Will Hardy sticks with this rotation, or prioritizes the youth movement.
Johnny Juzang Continues to Impress From Long Distance
Through the first eight games of the season, Johnny Juzang may be the most pleasant surprise for the Jazz. Juzang knocked down a trio of three-pointers on four attempts.
Juzang provides the Jazz with good spacing in their offensive sets, but that hasn't translated in many minutes on the court. Despite the hot hand, Juzang only logged 16 minutes.
Juzang signed a three-year contract in the offseason, for which only the first year is guaranteed. If he can continue to show the league he can be an asset on the court, the Jazz will have a nice trade piece, considering his age and team-friendly contract.
