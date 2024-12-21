Clippers Have 'Interest' in Jazz Top-Trade Asset per Insider
As the Utah Jazz get closer to the February 8th trade deadline, more teams are being tied to a potential exchange for shooting guard Collin Sexton. The latest comes from NBA insider Brett Siegelof Clutch Points, who claims the Los Angeles Clippers are interested in Utah’s starting shooting guard.
“The Clippers held interest in Sexton dating back to the 2018 NBA Draft when he was taken eighth overall ahead of Los Angeles' pick. PJ Tucker and Bones Hyland get this deal done financially, but the Utah Jazz want draft compensation.” - Brett Siegel Clutch Points.
The current trade value for Sexton may be at an all-time high. He's coming off a 30-point performance in a win over the Detroit Pistons while proving to be Utah’s most durable player. Sexton is the only Jazz player that hasn't missed a game this year.
Sexton averages 16.8 points and 3.3 assists per game on an efficient 48.6% from the field. Arguably, Sexton has been Utah’s best player for two years.
Along with stellar play on the court, Sexton has a contract that should be considered team-friendly. Sexton’s contract expires after the 2025-26 season, in which he's owed 19.1 million. Trading for Sexton could be viewed as a long-term move with plenty of time to sign an extension before he hits the unrestricted free-agent market.
Utah obtaining Bones Hyland and PJ Tucker would be viewed as salary cap relief heading into next year. However, as Siegle noted, the Jazz would need some draft capital attached to the trade to pull the trigger.
Getting closure on what to do with Sexton is a big dilemma for the rebuilding Jazz. Here's a player just entering his prime years for a franchise that will struggle to lure top-tier players to play in Salt Lake City. Signing Sexton to an extension would fill a huge need moving forward.
However, keeping Sexton is going to add wins to Utah’s bottom line and hurt their lottery odds in what's projected to be a loaded 2025 draft. Utah may have top-five lottery odds now, but that can change quickly if they stay put. The Jazz has enough rostered veteran talent to stay out of the better half of the lottery.
By himself, Sexton should be able to get a first-round pick in return. Another option would be involving John Collins or Jordan Clarkson in a deal. This may hurt the net return, but it guarantees Utah a top pick while getting out from under some questionable contracts that expire after next year. Collin's contract sticks out the most. He’s owed 26.5 million next year, while Clarkson will have 14.1 million remaining.
This one has many moving parts, and we can expect more teams to get involved. The way it's trending, Sexton’s time in Salt Lake City could be coming to an end.
