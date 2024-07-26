Jazz's Cody Williams Reacts to NBA 2K Overall Rating Reveal
With a new NBA season right around the corner, it marks the inevitable annual release of the new NBA 2K game and some fresh player ratings along with it.
Each year, NBA 2K stacks up each player in the league to rank them based on their on-the-floor impact. You see MVP-level players like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo come into the rankings with an overall close to the peak 99 range, while guys who spend less time on the floor and more on the bench come in around the 60s.
When it comes to the Utah Jazz, they're a team who's already managed to get one rating revealed ahead of the release of NBA 2K25-- that being 10th-overall pick Cody Williams.
Williams was part of a group that consisted of several rookies, including other lottery picks like Zaccharie Risacher, Stephon Castle, and Matas Buzelis, all getting wind of their rookie ratings. And when it came around to Williams seeing his results, it was revealed that the Jazz rookie would enter the season at a 71 overall.
The official reveal of a 71 overall actually fell a bit off from Williams's personal and humble prediction of a lowly 68, Cody noting that, "you have to start out small."
When compared to the top talent of this class, Utah's own doesn't fall too far. Risacher, this year's number-one pick, came in at a 75 overall, while Castle and Buzelis trail behind at 73 and 72, respectively. Williams's 71 doesn't jump off the page but still leaves a ton of room to grow in what could be a big rookie season in Salt Lake City.
Of course, it's hard to put a ton of stock into video game stats, but it's always a fun to take a look at where the league's new players stack up in the eyes of 2K.
The goal for Williams now will be to show out in his rookie year, effectively raising his rating on the journey to becoming a 99.
