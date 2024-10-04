Jazz's Cody Williams Reveals Biggest Goal Ahead of Rookie Season
Coming into the 2024-25 NBA season, one of the most appealing names to keep an eye on down the Utah Jazz roster is this summer's 10th-overall pick Cody Williams, who could be looking at the chance to have a significant role in the rotation from day one considering this team's projected emphasis on their young talent.
The Jazz may not be stacked up as one of the most competitive rosters in the NBA, but as one of the youngest, it's a situation that gives Utah's first, second, and third-year talents, such as Williams, to further grow into their ceilings as a pro.
We got a chance to hear from Williams at the Jazz's recent media day presser, where the rookie forward was asked about some of his goals entering his first-year campaign, ultimately putting a strong emphasis on learning the ropes both on and off the court as an NBA player:
"It's kind of weird because I haven't been in the NBA, so I don't know what to expect... For me, my biggest goal is getting more comfortable and learn a lot more. I want to see a noticeable from my reads and how I read the game from the start of the season to the end of the season, and how much I learn on and off the floor."- Cody Williams on his rookie season goals
Williams, the six-foot-seven wing from Colorado, enters the Jazz fold as a candidate to make a solid impact early on as a lengthy two-way talent who can make plays on both ends of the floor. He's coming off his lone freshman season with the Buffaloes, averaging 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on efficient 55.2/41.5/71.4 shooting splits.
If able to translate that efficiency from college to the NBA level and further grow into his ceiling as a versatile defender, Williams has the chance to be a key cog within Utah's rebuild moving forward. And in an expected rebuild year for the Jazz, he has more than enough time to learn his way around the ways of being a strong pro.
Williams will take the floor for the first time during the Jazz's looming preliminary debut, as the New Zealand Breakers are coming to Delta Center for Utah's debut preseason showing, scheduled for tip-off on Friday, October 4th at 7 PM MT.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!