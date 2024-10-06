Jazz Rookie Cody Williams Reveals His Two Favorite Players Growing Up
If you follow the NBA, chances are that you have one, or a few favorite players to watch around the league, and it's no different for those who are actually playing in the league-- as Utah Jazz rookie Cody Williams is the latest to reveal his own top guys heading into his first-year pro.
According to Jazz insider Tony Jones of The Athletic, Williams recently sounded off on two of his favorite players to watch in the league growing up, those being Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant. Williams also noted recent retiree Derrick Rose as a player of mention as well.
Both Durant and Bryant were prominent staples of the 2010s era of the NBA, and it's evident that Williams took notice of them as he grew up around the same time.
While Williams won't have an opportunity to face up against Bryant or Rose for his rookie campaign, he'll have a date against Durant relatively early into the year, with his and the Jazz's first game vs. the Phoenix Suns being scheduled on November 12th. It'll be one of their three total games in the 2024-25 season series.
Williams is among the most appealing cases to watch on the Jazz roster heading into this season, with the potential to emerge as a rookie with significant impact in his first-year pro on both ends of the floor. The Colorado product made his preseason debut on Friday night vs. the New Zealand Breakers, posting a final stat line of six points, four rebounds, and three assists in 29 minutes off the bench.
Williams will have his next chance to show out on an NBA floor during the Jazz's next preseason game, which is set to tip off vs. the Houston Rockets at the Delta Center on Monday, October 7th at 7 PM MT.
