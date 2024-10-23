Collin Sexton Reveals Key Takeaways Upon Jazz's Preseason Conclusion
With this year's set of preseason matchups officially to a close, the Utah Jazz regular season opener lies right around the corner, and after six preliminary matchups, players, coaches, and fans got a first look at what to expect for the year ahead.
It was an overall solid preseason showing for the Jazz, as they ended with a 4-2 record, but finished things off with an ugly 86-124 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers. While it's just preseason, and these games ultimately don't matter in the big picture, there are still some learning experiences to gather through a performance like they posted on Friday.
Jazz guard Collin Sexton hit the podium after the team's practice ahead of their regular season debut, where he sounded off on some of his takeaways after Utah's loss vs. the Blazers.
"We can't do it separately," Sexton said. "We've got to do it as a team effort. Regardless of if it be preseason or not, we've got to run back in transition, we've got to boxout, and too many points in the paint. So, those things aren't going to allow us to win any basketball games, so we've got to tone in and lock in on those."
In their game vs. the Blazers, the Jazz let up 22 total turnovers, were outrebounded 56 to 44, and gave away 68 points in the paint compared to their own 32. To nobody's surprise, any team will struggle to pull out a win with those numbers on the box score, and Utah did just that.
However, the good news is, of course, that this game is just preseason. The Jazz have had just under a week to iron out their issues from Friday's showing, and will enter Wednesday with the hope of playing more efficiently on both sides of the ball.
Sexton later went to touch on what he's looking forward to for the season ahead, simply expressing his readiness to get back on the floor an helping the young players grow.
"Things that excite me? Just a new season to play," Sexton said. "New season to show people what Utah basketball is about, and right now I'm just super excited to be a leader. Super excited to be going into my seventh season, and being able to help the young guys develop, being able to be a mentor to them, and give them what I didn't have when I was coming up."
The Jazz will get this campaign started on Wednesday night when the Memphis Grizzlies travel to Delta Center for Utah's home opener, with tip-off scheduled for 7 PM MT.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!