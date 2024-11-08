Devin Vassell Debut Update Ahead of Jazz vs Spurs
The Utah Jazz have had some difficult games to begin the 2024-25 campaign, and that stretch became more challenging. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Devin Vassell of the San Antonio Spurs will debut against the Jazz on Saturday.
Vassell averaged 19.3 points per game on an efficient 47.2% shooting from the field last year in his fourth season as a pro. Suiting up in his first game is a big boost for a franchise that’s gotten off to an uneven start this year but still has its eyes on making the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
The rebuilding Jazz have had a rough start in their third year under the Will Hardy regime. Utah’s front office set the bar low this year on Media Day when it suggested that this season would be centered around the development of their young players.
Despite all the talk about prioritizing their young players, the Jazz took Kyle Filipowski, Brice Sensabaugh, and Isaiah Collier out of the rotation in a 123-100 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. Whether that was an anomaly or something permanent moving forward will be something to watch.
This will be the second meeting between the two franchises this year. Without Vassell, the Spurs were able to escape Salt Lake City with a dominating 18-point victory. Despite the blowout on the road, the oddsmakers have San Antonio pegged as only a 6.5-point favorite in Vassell's return. The tip-off time is 3:00 MT.
