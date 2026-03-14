Will Hardy Sees Major Growth From Utah Jazz F Cody Williams

Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the Utah Jazz haven't quite racked up a ton of success in terms of the win-loss column.

However, in the process of that developmental season, the Jazz have wound up seeing a ton of solid growth within a few of their key young pieces brought in through the past few years of their rebuild.

One player who's taken a few notable steps in his progression is second-year wing and 10th-overall pick in 2024, Cody Williams, who's averaging career-highs across the board through a much-improved sophomore campaign, and now comes fresh off a career-best 19-point performance in Utah's latest loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

After the game against Portland, Jazz head coach Will Hardy spoke about the growth he's seen out of Williams throughout a productive second year as a pro, highlighting both the physical and mental development he's seen from Utah's lottery selection from just two summers ago.

"Cody [Williams] has grown up a ton," Hardy said. "I mean, for Cody to take 17 shots in this game, I think that's probably the stat that we should all be focused on the most. It's it's showing that he's he's growing in the variety of shots that he can get off, and showing his aggressiveness playing towards the rim. and his willingness to forget about some plays that don't go his way."

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy after Cody Williams' career-high 19 points vs. Portland:



"Cody has grown up a ton. For Cody to take 17 shots in this game, I think that's probably the stat that we should be focused on the most..." pic.twitter.com/Q01XoJIR3L — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) March 14, 2026

Cody Williams Showing Increased Aggressiveness

In all, Williams finished with 19 points on 7-17 shooting from the field with seven rebounds, three assists and a steal through 36 minutes.

Sure, while not the most efficient way to score 19 points, Hardy seems especially pleased with the aggressiveness shown from his second-year forward; an aspect of his game on the floor that Williams himself has been trying to work on since last Summer League, and is now beginning to see that work pay off.

"Cody's always been a really conscientious guy since he got here. And sometimes, that can work against you," Hardy said. "Like, you become somebody who's trying to play too perfect, you're trying to play within the team concept too much. And that sounds crazy to say, but there are moments where you have to push it in this league, because getting wide open shots in the NBA is really hard."

Mar 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) makes a quick pass around New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

"I think that Cody has grown a lot as a player. He's grown a lot as a young man. You're starting to see a lot more of his personality, but, with that comfort, you're definitely seeing more aggressiveness on the court."

Williams' 19 points against Portland now marks his fifth-consecutive game of scoring 10 points or more, something he hasn't done since arriving to the league in 2024.

And now with virtually the entire starting five out due to injury for the Jazz with Ace Bailey's newest concussion, that might now open the door even further for Williams to retain a significant role on both ends of the floor, and the green light to keep the high-shot volume coming.

With those extended minutes likely to come Williams’ way, it'll also provide him the opportunity to keep his foot on the gas in showcasing that long-aspired aggressiveness and high motor; something that's been gradually presented over a successful year-two campaign, and might be what cements him a spot in the Jazz rotation next season; one that'll already be coveting that same intensity.