Donovan Mitchell Sounds Off on Time With Jazz, Rudy Gobert
Three offseasons ago, the Utah Jazz made the tough decision to part ways with not one, but both of their All-Star talents Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert during the 2022 offseason, effectively resetting the team's timeline to a full-blown rebuild, while Utah's two stars found other opportunities elsewhere with better hopes of making that coveted Finals run.
And so far, it's working out decently well for both former Jazz stars. Gobert just etched his best playoff run in his NBA career last season as the Minnesota Timberwolves made their way to the Western Conference Finals, while Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers have jumped to the league's best record for the 2024-25 campaign so far.
However, when you ask Mitchell about his time with the Jazz and with his teammate Gobert, he has no regrets about how his time went during his five years in Salt Lake City.
In a recent interview with The Athletic and NBA insider Tony Jones, Mitchell dove into what he thinks could've been better during his stint with the Jazz, yet saying he would "do it all again" if he could.
“I think we both would say that [me and Gobert] weren’t our most mature selves,” Mitchell said. “But, it’s tough, because you’re never the most mature you are going to be when you are 21 or 22. The funny thing is that we were our best after the COVID thing. I think that’s when we got everything on the table and we were able to go and hoop... I would do it all again if I could. I’m appreciative of that, because it allowed me to become this player and this person.”
Since leaving Utah, Mitchell has made his mark with the Cavaliers. In three season and 152 games played, he's averaged 26.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, on track for his third All-Star appearance.
As a young player with the Jazz, the signs were apparent that Mitchell was primed to be a future NBA star, but the timing wasn't quite right in Utah. He made his way to five-straight playoff appearances during his five years on the roster, yet the team couldn't make enough noise in any of their five showings to lift to a Western Conference Finals.
The ending was turbulent in Utah, and one that likely could've ended better, but the Jazz made out well the blockbuster for their franchise cornerstone. It allowed Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton to find their way to Salt Lake City in the deal, along with a collection of future draft assets for Danny Ainge to use at his disposal.
It's always tough trading a premier talent like Mitchell, especially as a small market team like the Jazz, but the writing was on the wall for the core after a first-round exit in 2022. Now, Utah and the front office are on track to get this roster back to the level we saw four years ago with a methodical, yet slow-building retooling process, as Mitchell and Gobert chase their aspired championship rings on their new respective squads.
