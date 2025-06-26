Draft Insider Predicts Utah Jazz's Second Round Selection
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is officially in the rear-view mirror, and with it, the Utah Jazz landed two big-time pickups with Ace Bailey at pick five, and Walter Clayton Jr. in a trade with the Washington Wizards at 18.
However, there's still a full round of action left ahead of the Jazz and the rest of the league, with the second round set to get rolling on Thursday night, where Utah will have one pick on the board at 53rd overall to add one more rookie into the fold for next season.
So who could the Jazz look to target with that 53rd slot?
In the eyes of DraftExpress's Jonathan Givony, he sees the Jazz opting to go with Kentucky big man Amari Williams, whom he pins with Utah's 53rd pick in his newest mock draft following the first round.
"Williams might not be adept at making quick rotations as a rim protector or flipping his hips on the perimeter, but he has excellent physical tools and ranked among the best rebounders in the country in his lone season at Kentucky," Givony wrote. "Combine that with his ability as a trigger man in handoffs and his ability to play above the rim on the move and he is an interesting situational fit for some teams."
With the Jazz deciding to address their guard and wing positions atop the board with their first two picks, they could fill things out with a big man to back up Walker Kessler in the form of Kentucky's fifth-year senior.
During his most recent season with Kentucky, Williams averaged 10.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks on just under 23 minutes a night through 36 games.
The 7-foot, 262-pound big has appealing rebounding skills and a playmaking ability worth a late-round dart throw, and has a strong anchor in front of him in Kessler to provide ample support on the defensive end. If available, the Jazz could certainly be interested in taking him to shore up their frontcourt depth.
Keep an eye on Williams in the mix of potential Jazz draftees as the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft kicks off at 6 PM MT on Thursday, June 26th.