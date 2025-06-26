Analyzing Utah Jazz's Draft Selection of Walter Clayton Jr.
After taking Ace Bailey 5th overall, the Utah Jazz didn't sit around and wait for the board to fall; instead, they traded up for Walter Clayton Jr., someone who was last seen hoisting the NCAA national championship trophy and being named the Final 4 Most Outstanding Player.
Stats: 18.3 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 44.8% FG, 38.6% 3P, 87.5% FT.
Height: 6'3.25 Weight: 199 lbs Wingspan: 6'4
Clayton is a terrific shot maker and displayed some incredible toughness throughout the season at Florida, but particularly stood out in the NCAA tournament, where he averaged just under 25 points per game and had some wildly impressive performances to lead his Gators to the title.
At 22, Clayton is older than those the Jazz have drafted in recent years. I think this is a sign of the team starting to identify pieces they believe can be part of the next really good Utah Jazz team.
The Jazz have added several good prospects in recent years in hopes of developing them into a piece, but the term I'd use for that is asset accumulation. Clayton is already a good player who can step onto an NBA court and make an impact right away.
For a young Utah Jazz team that lost 65 games last year, Clayton's toughness, leadership, and maturity should be an immediate boost. He's had a unique journey to the NBA, which started at Iona. After two seasons there, Clayton transferred to Florida, where he became a college basketball sensation.
Some of Clayton's accolades include: NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, consensus All-American, SEC tournament MVP, and was twice named to the All-SEC teams. The Jazz identified him as a player they wanted and were able to go up and get him.
WCJ is a score-first guard that can shoot the lights out, but also contributes as a passer and rebounder. What stands out when looking at him is his efficiency from everywhere on the court.
He shot 65% at the rim and just under 39% from three, despite many of those looks coming off the dribble. He's not an elite athlete, but Clayton is a gamer and uses a solid handle and aggressive style to get to his spots and knock down shots.
He and Bailey are about as electric of a shotmaking duo as anyone in this draft could've imagined coming away with. For the Jazz to add them to this young core is exciting.
Clayton can get his shot off with an extreme suddenness that's rare for young players. Contests don't bother him, and he has a proven track record of being one of the best perimeter shooters in the class. He has range that extends well beyond the NBA 3-point line, and should benefit him from day one.
It'll be interesting to see how he fits into a young Utah Jazz backcourt that already features Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier, both players who Clayton is older than. What's certain is that his shotmaking will help to alleviate the pressure on this young duo.