Analyzing Utah Jazz’s Selection of Ace Bailey
The Utah Jazz shocked many on Wednesday night when they took Ace Bailey fifth overall out of Rutgers. Bailey, who had a unique pre-draft process, immediately becomes the most talented Jazz prospect in a very long time.
This is about as exciting a pick as the Jazz have made in my lifetime. Let's talk about what the team is getting in Bailey.
Stats: 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks, 1.0 steals, 46% FG, 34.6% 3P, 69.2% FT
Height: 6'8.75 | Weight: 202 lbs | Wingspan: 7'0.5
It was two days ago that I wrote about how Ace Bailey was the best case scenario for the Utah Jazz with the fifth pick in the draft. I feel this way for a variety of reasons; first off, Bailey is an otherworldly shot maker who can fill it up from all three levels of the court. Secondly, Bailey has incredible athletic tools, which allow him to be an impactful defender with a ton of upside.
The second-ranked player in his high school class, Bailey was long projected to go in the top three of this draft. For the Jazz to get him at five, after falling from the best lottery odds down to the fifth selection, it is a major sigh of relief.
When you watch Bailey, who doesn't turn 19 until August, he looks the part of a future star, something the Jazz desperately needed. Additionally, he brings this talent to a premium position. The last time the Jazz had a talent of Bailey's caliber on the wing was Gordon Hayward. Since then, the team has struggled to find talent at those valuable spots.
It makes perfect sense that the Jazz would value Bailey highly. Jazz CEO of Basketball Operations, Danny Ainge, drafted Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown back to back years to build the championship foundation of the Boston Celtics. Utah's new President of Basketball Operations, Austin Ainge, was also part of the front office braintrust that built that successful Celtics team around two dynamic two-way wings.
The scouting report on Bailey is simple: he's an absolutely electric scorer in a long athletic frame. This is a kid who averaged over 17 points per game in the Big Ten and a whopping 32.5 points per game in his senior year in high school.
There's not a shot that Bailey doesn't like, and frankly, he knocks them down at a rate that makes you shake your head. At the end of the day, talent wins in the NBA, and Bailey has it in spades.
He needs to be coached and coached hard, but luckily, the Jazz have a young, terrific coach in Will Hardy who will be able to maximize Bailey's skills. As I've mentioned, Bailey is eighteen years old and is still learning the game at the highest level.
The scoring should immediately translate, as should plenty of athletic defensive highlights, but to get the most out of Bailey, he'll have to be a student of the game and learn how he can best impact the game.
For the Utah Jazz, Bailey is a dream selection. His talent, athleticism, big personality, and love for the game check all the boxes you can ask for in a top-five pick. For Bailey, Utah is a perfect spot for him to refine his game and become the best player that he can be. I'm biased, but I think this was the best case scenario for both the team and the player.