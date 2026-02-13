How to Watch Utah Jazz's Ace Bailey in NBA Rising Stars Game

The Utah Jazz will officially have some representation in this year's NBA Rising Stars Game, as their fifth-overall selection from this past summer's draft, Ace Bailey, has filled in as an injury replacement for number-one pick Cooper Flagg, now set as one of the many top rookies and sophomores to take part in the action on Friday night.

Bailey's selection makes for the fourth consecutive season that the Jazz have had a player in the Rising Stars Game, as Walker Kessler (2023-24) and Keyonte George (2024-25) had both appeared as rookies and sophomores in their respective seasons. Bailey continues that trend in his first year after a productive pre-All-Star stretch within the Jazz's campaign.

In the 49 games that he's played this season, Bailey has averaged 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 45.0% from the field and 34.0% from three— making him just one of 11 rookies averaging double digits in scoring, and only one of six to do it while shooting 45.0% or above from the field.

Now, he'll join the best young talents in the game today in Los Angeles to generate some highlights in the Friday night action, and could become the first player ever in Jazz history to land a Rising Stars MVP, if he winds up showing out for a big night.

Here's how to tune into the action for Bailey's first appearance in an All-Star Weekend:

How to Watch NBA Rising Stars Game?

When : Friday, Feb. 13, 9 p.m. ET (7 p.m. MT)

: Friday, Feb. 13, 9 p.m. ET (7 p.m. MT) TV/Stream : Peacock

: Peacock Where: Intuit Dome (Inglewood, California)

Who's Playing in the NBA Rising Stars Game?

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Team Melo : Ace Bailey, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, Jeremiah Fears, Donovan Clingan, Collin Murray-Boyles

: Ace Bailey, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, Jeremiah Fears, Donovan Clingan, Collin Murray-Boyles Team T-Mac : Kon Knueppel, Kel’el Ware, Tre Johnson, Ajay Mitchell, Jaylon Tyson, Cam Spencer.

: Kon Knueppel, Kel’el Ware, Tre Johnson, Ajay Mitchell, Jaylon Tyson, Cam Spencer. Team Vince : VJ Edgecombe, Derik Queen, Kyshawn George, Matas Buzelis, Egor Demin, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells.

: VJ Edgecombe, Derik Queen, Kyshawn George, Matas Buzelis, Egor Demin, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells. Team Austin: Sean East II, Ron Harper Jr., Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Alijah Martin, Tristen Newton, Yang Hansen, Mac McClung, David Jones Garcia.

NBA Rising Stars Game Schedule

Game 1: Team Melo vs. Team Austin

Game 2: Team Vince vs. Team T-Mac

Rising Stars Championship: (G1 winner vs. G2 winner)

