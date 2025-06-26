Utah Jazz Owner Reacts to Drafting Ace Bailey, Walter Clayton Jr.
The Utah Jazz came out of the first round of this year's NBA Draft landing two big-time selections by adding Rutgers wing Ace Bailey with their fifth-overall pick, while also moving up the board with the Washington Wizards in the second half of the night to take Walter Clayton Jr. at pick 18.
On paper, the pair of selections of Bailey and Clayton Jr. like a relatively positive outcome for the Jazz on day one that landed a great combination of talent and value in two of the top 20 spots on the board.
And in the eyes of Jazz owner Ryan Smith, the Jazz's two first round picks made for nothing short of a successful night for the Utah, and an outcome that new president of basketball operations Austin Ainge seemingly wanted for weeks.
"It really was [a great night for the Utah Jazz]," Smith said of the draft on the Pat McAfee Show. "We brought in Austin Ainge a couple of weeks ago; he came out for the press conference from Boston and didn't leave, actually. He has not left to go back home to pack up or anything. He has been heads down, and I think a couple of weeks ago, he said, 'If we could walk out of this draft with Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton, that's exactly what we want to do.' And, the team executed on exactly what they wanted."
Leading up to the Jazz's selection at five, there was several different prospects with connections outside of Bailey that made for a bit of uncertainty as to how Utah could approach things.
There were rumors of Ainge having a "draft crush" on Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears, and having reportedly done "significant homework" on Texas' Tre Johnson to give each of the two buzz to be the choice at five rather than Bailey.
Instead, the Jazz had their best-case scenario lined up for weeks, and got the outcome they had long aspired at five, along with their guy at 18 in the national champion guard from Florida.
"I think our philosophy and where we're at as a team is we want to take the best player on the board, and we love Ace," Smith said. "I got a chance to talk to Ace and Walter last night, and all I saw was a kid who was humble, grateful, and excited to be in the NBA, and I think that's all you can ask for from our standpoint."
"Naturally, he probably doesn't have a lot of experience out west here with Utah. That's our job to go make him love it. I'm confident in our state. I know that he'll feel love like he's never felt before. People are fired up to have him, and the reality is, there's nothing that Ace and others can't accomplish here... Everyone wants this guy to succeed."
In the first draft spearheaded by Ainge, he's made a major statement in what now gives this Jazz young core two fascinating young pieces to build with for the future to come.