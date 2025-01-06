ESPN Reveals Jazz's Biggest Name to Watch at Trade Deadline
The Utah Jazz stand just a month away from the 2025 NBA trade deadline, and have a collection of chips at their disposal to deal.
At 9-25 and 14th in the Western Conference, the Jazz are expected to be one of the more prominent sellers on the market, potentially shipping off one or multiple of their rostered veterans to help move the needle in their rebuild process.
And of those veterans on the Jazz roster who could be on their way out in the coming weeks, the most likely name could be former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson, who lands as ESPN's most likely trade candidate in Utah, via various league insiders.
"At 32, Clarkson is unlikely to be part of the next great Jazz team as an extended rebuild continues," ESPN said. "The 2021 Sixth Man Award winner remains one of the league's most prolific bench scorers, ranking third among players who have started fewer than half their games at 16.7 PPG. At $14.1 million this year and $14.3 million in 2025-26, Clarkson's salary should be workable for a playoff team in need of upgraded depth. He could help a scoring-starved Orlando team, for example."
Clarkson has been a frequent mention in trade talks in recent seasons, but this coming trade deadline could be the year the longtime Jazzman gets shipped out to a contender looking for a scoring spark off the bench.
At an affordable contract of less than $15 million for the next two seasons, Clarkson can be a worthwhile and feasible addition to playoff-level teams looking to add another shot-creator and three-level scorer. A team like the mentioned Orlando Magic, a top team in the Eastern Conference who could utilize a boost offensively, could be a perfect suitor that comes to mind if they have mutual interest in his services.
Especially with the recent drafting of Cody Williams and Isaiah Collier, along with the latest emergence from second-year Brice Sensabaugh, pivoting from Clarkson could be a surefire way to free up minutes for the youth movement in Utah, all while reclaiming assets in return for the 32-year-old and putting him in an improved situation to win.
Considering Clarkson is the longest-tenured veteran on the Jazz roster, moving off of him after five and a half seasons could be a tough trigger to pull. However, when taking a step back to look at the big picture for this Jazz rebuild, a trade could be necessary to get this team's development and progression to where it needs to be.
If Utah can get a young player or late or minor draft compensation in return for Clarkson, don't be shocked to see Danny Ainge and this Jazz front office ship him out ahead of the February 6th deadline.
