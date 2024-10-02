ESPN Reveals Two Key Utah Jazz Dates to Watch Before 2024-25 NBA Season
With media day officially passed and training camps around the league officially underway, the happenings of the 2024-25 NBA season are beginning to ramp up just ahead of the regular season opening. For the Utah Jazz, things are no different, as their opener against the Memphis Grizzlies sits just under three weeks away on October 23rd.
However, beyond the start of the upcoming regular season on the 23rd, there still lies a few more critical dates to note concerning the Jazz to close out the month-- two of which were mentioned by ESPN's Bobby Marks in his latest training camp breakdown.
When unpacking a bit of what to watch out for in Utah heading into this year, Marks pointed out two notable calendar dates to keep an eye on in the days leading up to the start of the regular season, October 21st and October 31st:
October 21st: The final day to extend Collin Sexton.
October 31st: The final day to exercise the third-year options for Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh, as well as Walker Kessler's fourth-year option.
Through the past few offseason months, the Jazz have remained diligent in working out new deals for both incoming free agents, as well as inking their franchise star Lauri Markkanen to a fresh five-year max contract. Yet, a few lingering contract specifics still need to be ironed out with both Sexton and Utah's second/third-year guys.
The second and third-year players are likely shoo-ins to get locked into their respective options, but the bigger question revolves around what's to come for Sexton. He currently has two years remaining on his previously signed $70 million deal in 2022, and will be seeking out another pay day before reaching unrestricted free agency in 2027.
As to whether or not the Jazz will be able to put pen to paper remains to be seen, but they have just under three weeks to make it happen. The six-year NBA veteran spent his last season in Utah averaging 18.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists en route to one of his most productive years in recent memory.
