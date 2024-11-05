ESPN Reveals Walker Kessler as Utah Jazz's Biggest 'Bright Spot'
While the 2024-25 NBA season hasn't gone exactly in favor of the Utah Jazz, considering they've started the new year with a 1-6 record, the seven games we've seen so far haven't been all bad.
Wins have been sparse, but the young talent has been able to secure some considerable reps and opportunities to develop, with some starting to showcase their growth in a pretty notable fashion to start the season.
The biggest standout among the Jazz's group of young players may be Walker Kessler, who Tim MacMahon raved about within ESPN's newest batch of NBA power rankings.
"Third-year center Walker Kessler has been a bright spot during the Jazz's early-season woes," MacMahon said. "Kessler is averaging 9.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks, a production boost across the board. After an All-Rookie season, Kessler admittedly didn't make the strides he hoped to in his sophomore year. He impressed the Jazz's coaching staff with his response over the summer when the 7-footer packed on more than 20 pounds to beef up to 272."
The fate of the Jazz didn't look too fortunate in terms of the power rankings, being ranked one spot lower from ESPN's previous issue at 30th in the NBA. Considering Utah was the last team to secure a win on the new year, it's not too surprising.
However, it's been a much-welcomed resurgence for Kessler to start this season, as the 23-year-old has so far proven to have made some impressive strides forward on both ends of the floor.
As Kessler's maintained as the defensive anchor of this Jazz squad, that side of the ball has also seen noticeable improvements from last season, as Utah has gone from the 30th-ranked defensive-rated team to the 24th. Still, not great, but it's a step up from a league-worst title that was previously held.
With continued reps expected to come his way, Kessler has ample room to build on top of his already successful third-year campaign moving forward.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X, and subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!