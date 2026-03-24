Jazz's Keyonte George Eliminated From End-of-Season Award Race

It looks like Utah Jazz third-year guard Keyonte George won't be walking away with any big-time end-of-season awards, despite what's been a career-best, Most Improved Player-caliber campaign throughout the year.

Following George's missed game against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, an outing that the Jazz would wind up falling short in 127-143, it would mark the third-year guard's 18th missed game of the season as he's been dealing with a strained hamstring for the past couple of weeks.

With that absence from Toronto, though, it means that George will be unable to hit the 65-game mark that the NBA requires from players in order to be eligible for end-of-season awards via the Player Participation Policy––even if he were to play every game moving forward this year.

Undoubtedly, a tough blow for the Jazz's breakout star throughout an awe-inspiring campaign, as there was a real chance that George could've walked away as the NBA's Most Improved Player, had he been a bit more available.

Keyonte George's Most Improved Player Campaign Falls Short

It's not the first name on the Jazz's roster who has fallen victim to that Player Participation Policy when it comes to end-of-season honors.

Lauri Markkanen, after a career-best season himself, would also be limited to less than 50 games on the year, and thus leaves him ineligible for any award, including a potential spot on All-NBA teams.

But compared to the outside shot that Markkanen had for one of the last spots on an All-NBA squad, George really had some momentum for Most Improved Player in the middle of the year based on the monumental leap he had taken rolling into this season.

During the 54 games he's played this season, George has averaged 23.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while shooting 45.6% from the field and 37.1% from three; forging together career-highs in points, assists, and shooting efficiency throughout.

Feb 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

George came into this season with lingering questions surrounding just how he might fit into the Jazz's future plans after two promising years, but yet to really put the pieces together to show that he can soon be an All-Star-level player between the tweaks he needed to make offensively and further effort on the defensive end.

However, those concerns regarding George would be quickly silenced, as he begun to get really comfortable in the mix for the Jazz's lineup this season, and show exactly why Utah was so high on him as a prospect when they selected him in 2023.

A productive offseason behind the scenes led to him starting in every game that he played, taking clear command of Utah's future starting point guard role, showcasing better defensive effort, and almost certainly guaranteeing he’ll be hitting the negotiation table for a rookie-scale extension this summer to become a core piece in Salt Lake City for the foreseeable future.

Having no Most Improved Player to fill in alongside that massively successful year might sting a bit for George. Yet, knowing how bright the future is not only for him individually, but for the Jazz as a whole, certainly can make up for the disappointment, and bring an even more motivated version of himself out for year four this fall.