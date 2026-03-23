Jazz’s Cody Williams Pops Up With Injury Before Raptors Game

The Utah Jazz have a new name listed among their lengthy injury report rolling into their upcoming game against the Toronto Raptors.

According to Ben Anderson of KSL Sports, Williams has been downgraded to questionable against the Raptors before tip-off due to right shoulder soreness.

Williams, who's been notably healthy across the past two months of the season, would be set for a rare absence against Toronto if he is indeed ruled out. He's played in each game since the start of February, and has started in all but three of those.

However, his productive post-All-Star stretch may inevitably be put on pause for a moment in their homestand against their neighbors from the North, and thus leaves the Jazz's rotation a bit more shorthanded than it already is.

Cody Williams Listed as Questionable vs. Raptors

Mar 18, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) plays defense in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Since Williams has been a part of the starting five moving in the month of March, the second-year wing has averaged much-improved stats from his all-around season averages, and especially from what was seen in his rookie campaign.

Those 11 games have consisted of Williams averaging 14.4 points on 50.9% shooting from the field, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.

Utah has gone 3-8 through that span, but through the lens of strictly player development, it's hard not to be impressed by the growth seen on both sides of the ball within their top-10 pick from two summers ago.

CODY WILLIAMS WITH THE DUNK OF THE NIGHT😳pic.twitter.com/2fUCgrjpkc — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) March 20, 2026

The last time Williams suited up against the Raptors came earlier this February, where he had a quiet game of 10 points and two rebounds, yet remained efficient on 4-5 shooting from the field.

However, in the time since, Williams has gained some added confidence and aggression to his game that's stuck out in a big way, allowing for his recent productive stretch on both ends to come to fruition; and a factor that's gained the attention of Jazz head coach Will Hardy earlier in the month.

"Cody has grown up a ton," Hardy said following a recent Jazz loss vs. the Trail Blazers. "For Cody to take 17 shots in this game [vs. Portland], I think that's probably the stat that we should be focused on the most..."

"It's showing that he's growing in the variety of shots that he can get off, it's showing his aggressiveness playing towards the rim, and his willingness to forget about some plays that don't go his way."

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy after Cody Williams' career-high 19 points vs. Portland:



"Cody has grown up a ton. For Cody to take 17 shots in this game, I think that's probably the stat that we should be focused on the most..." pic.twitter.com/Q01XoJIR3L — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) March 14, 2026

Depending on how his status shifts leading up to gametime, Williams might not be able to show those improvements vs. Toronto, but that remains to be seen.

If Williams is indeed sidelined, that'll leave an even bigger role on the table for the remaining pieces left healthy and active in the Jazz's rotation, and particularly for their 10-day and two-way talents that have gotten more and more opportunity in the past couple of weeks.

Look for more minutes handed to guys like Bez Mbeng, who got his first career start in Utah's last game against the Philadelphia 76ers, as well as Kennedy Chandler in the backcourt, who logged 37 minutes in his Jazz debut over the weekend.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Raptors lands at 7 PM MT, where Williams status to play will then become a bit clearer.