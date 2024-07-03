Ex-Jazz Fan-Favorite Reunites With Old Friends in Minnesota
Another ex-Jazzman will be playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves next season. According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Joe Ingles has agreed to a one-year contract and will be reunited with Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley.
Ex-Jazz players suiting up in a Timberwolves uniform is becoming a reoccurring theme. Not only did Gobert and Conley play for Minnesota last year, but Nickeil Alexander-Walker had his best season as a pro under Head Coach Chris Finch.
It feels like it was a long time ago, but Ingles is only two years removed from his last season in Salt Lake City. He spent the 2022-23 season with the Milwaukee Bucks and last year played a backup role for the Orlando Magic. In 68 contests, he averaged 4.4 points and 3 assists per game. The Magic lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs.
Ingles is getting a little long in the tooth, but he still has the ability to space the floor. He shot 43.5% from downtown during the 2023-24 season. However, at the age of 36, he struggles on the defensive side of the court. This late in his career, he likely won't see much time on the court. Just this last season, he averaged a career-low 17.2 minutes per game.
Ingles will always be a fan favorite in Utah. He spent eight years in Salt Lake City, and he was often the glue that helped keep the team together. This move to Minnesota is going to put Jazz fans in a difficult situation.
With three likable ex-Jazzmen on Minnesota's roster now, rooting against the Timberwolves moving forward will be difficult. Utah is in possession of the Timberwolves' first-round pick in 2025, and how they perform will directly affect the Utah Jazz's draft. Either way, it's good to see Ingles still in the league for at least one more year.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X, and subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!