Ex-Jazzman & 4x All-Star Retires Following 16-Year NBA Career
Just coming off the heels of Rodney Hood calling it quits, there’s been another retirement announcement from a player with deep roots in Salt Lake City. According to ESPN correspondent Shams Charania, ex-Utah Jazz forward Paul Millsap has retired from basketball.
Utah drafted Millsap in the second round of the 2006 NBA draft. Despite being a second-round pick, Millsap found his niche in the league through his ability to rebound the basketball and defensive prowess. His offense game developed rapidly as he progressed, contributing to four All-Star appearances between 2013 and 2017.
Millsap spent the first seven years of his career in Salt Lake City. In a Jazz uniform, Millsap came in fourth place for Rookie of the Year in 2007 and seventh for Sixth Man of the Year in 2010.
His best years were with the Atlanta Hawks. Along with four All-Star appearances with the Hawks, Millsap also placed fifth for Defensive Player of the Year in 2016. Millsap was no stranger to the postseason, either. Over 130 playoff appearances, Millsap averaged 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
Millsap’s last year in the NBA was 2022 with the Philadelphia 76ers. Although not a clear-cut Hall of Fame type of player, Millsap had an incredible NBA career that spanned over three decades. Some other accolades include three-time NCAA rebounding leader, WAC Rookie of the Year, and Louisiana Mr. Basketball.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!