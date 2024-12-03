Ex-Jazzman & 4x All-Star Retires Following 16-Year NBA Career

After 16 NBA seasons, four-time All-Star Paul Millsap has retired from basketball. Millsap, the No. 47 pick in the 2006 NBA draft, spent his career with the Jazz, Hawks, Nuggets, Nets and 76ers. One of eight players all-time with 500 3-pointers, 1,000 blocks and 1,000 steals. pic.twitter.com/gftfvGHgnf