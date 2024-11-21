Ex-Jazzman Calls it Quits Following Eight-Year NBA Career
Ex-Utah Jazzman Rodney Hood has officially called it quits. Hood broke the news regarding his retirement to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin via X.
“It was tough to retire,” Hood said. “But I’m at peace with it. I tried really hard to hold on. I had an Achilles tear and I was kind of a shell of myself. When I got a chance to get healthy again, I tried to play in the G League this past spring and got hurt again. It was just my body telling me that I needed to move on.”
Hood was drafted by the Jazz in 2014 with the 23rd overall pick. The first-rounder out of Duke called Salt Lake City home until the 2018-19 season when he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Hood had some good days with the Jazz but never became the player Utah hoped they were getting when drafted. That said, Hood had a solid career, averaging 10.4 points over the span of eight seasons.
The Jazz gave Hood more opportunities when Gordon Hayward bolted for the Boston Celtics. However, when the rubber met the road, Hood ultimately lost his starting job thanks to the emergence of Donovan Mitchell in 2017.
Hood's best year in a Jazz uniform was his second season, when he averaged 14.5 points and 3.5 rebounds a game. His career high was a 32-point performance with Utah in 2016.
A well-traveled basketball player, Hood played for five different franchises after his time with the Jazz. His last game in the NBA was in 2022, but he has had some recent short stints in the G-League.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!