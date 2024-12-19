Expert Maps Out Jazz's Potential Collin Sexton Trade With Lakers
As with any NBA trade deadline across recent history, both the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have appeared across several rumors leading up to early February that could pin them in the market to make a move later this season.
This time around, the two teams could be perfect fits to make a move with one another.
As recent chatter has surrounded Collin Sexton's trade status and availability in Utah, it could ultimately lead to the Lakers calling the Jazz front office to check on what it would take in a potential acquisition. Insiders and reporters have hinted at LA's interest in the veteran guards across the past calendar year. This season, they may have a package to get business done.
In a post on X from analyst Jake Weinbach, he sees a possibility for the Lakers to offer an eye-catching package to bring Sexton's services to Los Angeles.
"The Lakers could be targeting Collin Sexton in a swap deal that would send D’Angelo Russell and second-round draft compensation to Utah," Weinbach said. "Sexton is averaging 16.3 points per game and shooting 42% from 3 this season. [The] Lakers have reportedly shown interest dating back to last year... This is just a possibility that I could see happening based on reported interest and the Lakers’ desire for POA defense and 3-point shooting."
Now, while a package of Russell and a second-round draft pick could be the offer in play for the Lakers to bring in Sexton, it could be tough to expect the Jazz and their front office to agree to such a move.
While Utah has been poor in the standings to start this season at 5-20, Sexton's remained one of their more consistent contributors, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
During his third season in Salt Lake City, he's maintained as a top-three scorer on the roster with averages of 16.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists being the only member of the Jazz to suit up for every one of their 25 games. Utah may be primed sellers on the trade market, but Sexton isn't a player you'd be eager to give away without the right price.
The idea of Sexton pairing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis as a strong option in the backcourt is appealing, but the Lakers may need to put a bit more on the table outside of Russell and a second-- especially with an executive like Danny Ainge at the helm who likes to get the most juice possible out of every trade asset.
If the Jazz could swing a first-rounder and a rotational player their way in return for Sexton's services, a potential deal could be a more reasonable ask. Los Angeles has three tradeable firsts at their disposal, and while the front office could be hesitant to dig in their bag of premium trade pieces, Utah may be way more receptive to that opportunity.
Regardless, keep a keen eye on Sexton as a potential fit for the Lakers or elsewhere as we move deeper into the NBA's trade season.
