Former Jazzman Drawing Interest Around the League per Insider
Former Utah Jazz backup center Omer Yurseven is drawing some interest around the league. According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the New York Knicks have 'auditioned' Yurtseven, but decided to move in a different direction.
"The Knicks recently auditioned free agent big man Omer Yurtseven, among others, but did not elect to sign him." - Marc Stein The Stein Line
It's somewhat surprising that Yurtseven has yet to find work. He performed admirably when called upon in his first and only season with the Jazz. The three-year veteran averaged 4.6 points per game and 4.3 rebounds in 48 games.
Yurtseven came over from the Miami Heat and signed a two-year deal to play in Salt Lake City but was waived after the 2023-24 season. Drew Eubanks, who was signed earlier in the summer, will replace Yurtseven on the roster.
Eubanks signed a two-year deal worth 10 million dollars. However, the second year is not guaranteed. If Utah decides to make a trade to upgrade the roster in-season, the expiring contract will come in handy. One has to wonder if that's the reason Utah decided to spend more money on Eubanks rather than keep Yurtseven on a cheaper deal.
The Jazz have signed Eubanks, Sviatoslav Mykhailuk, and Patty Mills this summer. Mykhailuk signed a four-year deal worth 15.050 million, but again, only the first year was guaranteed. Mills agreed to a one-year contract worth 3.3 million dollars.
That's a total of 11.8 million that have the potential to come off the books next summer. Those are appealing contracts for any team that's looking for salary relief next season.
Considering the Jazz are still in the infant stages of their rebuild, making a trade to upgrade the roster this season is not guaranteed. However, Jazz CEO Danny Ainge is giving himself options if opportunity knocks.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X, and subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!