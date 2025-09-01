Inside The Jazz

Former Utah Jazz Guard Signs With Reigning EuroLeague Champions

A former member of the Utah Jazz backcourt has inked a deal overseas.

Apr 11, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
According to multiple sources, former Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker has signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul, an overseas club in the Turkish Basketbol Süper Ligi league and the reigning EuroLeague champions.

Horton-Tucker, who most recently played for the Chicago Bulls during the 2024-25 season, was with the Jazz for two seasons from 2022 to 2024 after initially coming aboard in a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers; the player swap that ultimately brought Patrick Beverley to LA.

Horton Tucker had an interesting place within the Jazz's rebuild for the two years he was in town. As a young guard who had upside showcased from his time in Los Angeles, he was seen with a bit of untapped potential upon his arrival that Utah could hope to crack into in the midst of their rebuild.

At 6-foot-4 with an elite 7-foot wing span, he had the length and tools to act as a really intriguing piece in the backcourt with the right steps in his development. Though that never seemed to transpire in Utah.

During his 116 games played with the Jazz, Horton-Tucker averaged 10.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, shooting 45.7% from the field and 30.6% from three.

While an appealing prospect, Horton-Tucker never quite honed in on his ceiling as an on-ball playmaker or a strong asset offensively, and started to see his role diminish on this Jazz roster in due time. Eventually, he would sign to the Bulls for one season during the 2024-25 campaign, and now, he makes his way to Turkey.

Apr 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan talks to forward Talen Horton-Tucker (22)
Apr 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan talks to forward Talen Horton-Tucker (22) during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images / Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

While Horton-Tucker did manage to stick with the 2020 Lakers to secure an NBA championship during his time in the league, at age 24, to see the former second-round pick wind up overseas just six years into his pro career does come as a little surprise when taking a step back. There was once a time when Horton-Tucker even had glances of being a long-term piece of this Jazz roster, though in the end, those hopes would come up a bit short.

If an NBA comeback is in store for Horton-Tucker down the line, he still has a ton of time to prove himself worthy of a second look, but there's also a chance we may have seen the last of him in the league, as well.

