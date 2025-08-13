Former Utah Jazz Guard Signs With Clippers
A former member of the Utah Jazz is heading to the Los Angeles Clippers.
According to a report from NBA insider Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Clippers are signing free agent guard Jason Preston.
Preston, a second-round pick from three summers ago, had actually started his career with the Clippers in 2021, and now heads back to Los Angeles in an effort to find his way to one of the last remaining roster spots they have on board.
Preston was the 33rd-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after his standout March Madness performance with Ohio by the Orlando Magic, but would be traded on draft night in exchange for cash and a future second-round pick in 2026.
His first year in the league would be derailed due to injury, as he wouldn't suit up for a single game through his initial 82, but he went on to play 13 games for Los Angeles during their 2022-23 campaign. In those showings, Preston's sample size remained pretty limited, playing in less than nine minutes a night to average 2.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 43.9% shooting.
He would eventually reside on the free agent market during the summer of 2023, was signed and cut by the Memphis Grizzlies during training camp, but would find his way to the Jazz in January of 2024.
Preston would spend that half of the season with the Jazz, back-and-forth between the main roster and their G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, and would play in seven regular season games. In those contests, he averaged 1.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 31.6% shooting from the field.
This past November, the Jazz decided to waive Preston, leaving him without an NBA club until now, where the 26-year-old now heads back to Los Angeles to be among a collection of training camp participants.
There's certainly a talented, veteran-led backcourt rotation in Los Angeles for the season ahead, headlined by the likes of James Harden. Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, and even former Jazzman Kris Dunn, so any sort of big rotational role for Preston next season remains pretty unlikely, but maybe someone worth watching as an end-of-bench signing or two-way candidate.