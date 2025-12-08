Just one day following Walter Clayton Jr.'s career day against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team has decided to send him back to their G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, for some added work

According to a team announcement, the Jazz have assigned Clayton Jr., along with other former first round picks, Taylor Hendricks and Cody Williams to the Stars.

Utah Jazz Assign Trio of Former First Rounders to G League

It's far from the first time that any part of this trio have been with the Stars this season. All three have spent time in the G League within the past two weeks in some capacity before now being sent down once again for a few more reps.

But their assigment comes as a bit more eye-catching this time around as it comes right after both Clayton Jr. and Hendricks had 20 points apiece against the Thunder, albeit in a 30-point blowout loss.

Clayton Jr. played 29 minutes to put together 20 points on 66.7% shooting from the field, pairing with two rebounds and nine assists with just two turnovers in the process.

Hendricks also had a season-best day himself with 20 points and five rebounds on 60% shooting from the field, gradually showing he's getting better and better coming off his season-ending leg injury from just over a year ago.

Dec 5, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks (0) warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The reason for their assignment, though, is pretty simple: with the NBA Cup giving teams not playing a bit of a mini-four-day break before getting the action going once again come Friday, there's a bit of time for the youngsters to find some extra development and in-game reps with the Stars during that time off.

The Jazz, of course, went 1-3 in their NBA Cup group stage, so they won't be traveling to Vegas this time around. Therefore, the main roster will be able to catch their breath for a few days before hitting the road once again, while Clayton, Hendricks, and Williams will be keeping their hands busy.

The Stars will have two games on the horizon before the Jazz's next matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, the South Bay Lakers, and the Stockton Kings. Then, Utah will be able to elevate all three back to the main roster to re-join the rotation if they so choose.

