Utah Jazz Linked to Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga as Missed Opportunity
Throughout this NBA offseason, the Utah Jazz have remained mostly quiet on the free agent front when it comes to bringing new signings onto the roster, with most of their priorities falling in different directions, like trading veterans or drafting new young players, instead of scavenging the open market for outside talent.
In fact, up to this point, no player who's set to be on the Jazz's roster for the 2025-26 season is someone who's been picked up from the free agent market this summer. Everyone on board has either been on the roster already, acquired via trade, or selected in June's draft in the case of Utah's trio of first-year players.
In some aspects, that mindset to prioritize internal growth and development as opposed to bringing in free agent veterans can be a positive, but in the eyes of ClutchPoints' Jedd Pagaduan, it may actually end up hurting the Jazz in the long run.
Pagaduan recently broke down what he viewed as the one move the Jazz should've made for this offseason but didn't, and focused on their decision to not use their cap space to dabble into the restricted free agency market–– specifically singling out Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.
"Considering how badly the Jazz need to infuse their roster with talent, they should have prioritized being able to create the space they needed to be able to tender an acceptable offer sheet to one of those aforementioned restricted free agents," Pagaduan wrote. "Of course, it's not like all four of them would be seamless fits on the roster. Kuminga, for instance, would be battling for frontcourt minutes with the likes of Lauri Markkanen, Bailey, Kyle Filipowski, and Taylor Hendricks (once he returns). But considering that he's only 22 years of age, bringing him in would represent a major upside play for Utah."
"Kuminga's desire for a bigger role has been well-documented, and he simply won't be getting that on the Warriors. If the Jazz carved up around $25-$30 million in cap space, they could have given Kuminga an offer sheet he couldn't refuse and putting pressure on the Warriors to make a snap decision with one fell swoop."
Kuminga, who's been sitting on the free agent market for over a month with not much action on a signing coming to form, could've been an interesting target for the Jazz to investigate further as a fit to bring in if they had the financial flexibility to do so. He's shown appealing flashes on both ends during his time with the Warriors, is coming off a career-best year, and for Utah, could be a perfect fit for their timeline at just 22 years old.
Yet, the Jazz decided to keep their hands out of the Kuminga discussion, as well as the conversation for almost any restricted free agent that may have been, or still may be, on the market right now.
Simply, Utah is laser-focused on what their current core of young players in the building can put together– a group led by Lauri Markkanen, year four Walker Kessler, and likely a variety of first, second and third-year guys in the rotation looking to find their groove on this younger, new-look Jazz roster.
And while Kuminga would be a fascinating name to throw into that collection of players, the Jazz already have too many pending questions on what their young prospects on the roster could hold for their future, whether that be in the backcourt held down by Keyonte George Isaiah Collier, and Walter Clayton Jr., or the frontcourt boasting the likes of fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey, Kyle Filipowski, and a recovering Taylor Hendricks.
This offseason was all about expanding the role of this roster's young talent for the year ahead in order for the Jazz to get a true, full-season look at what each player is and could be down the line.
That makes any restricted free agent up for grabs a bit of an afterthought for the time being, and especially so when Utah doesn't have the financial mobility to offer such a contract. Not only will they be footing the bill of Markkanen's deal for this season and the three after, but Walker Kessler's extension is looming in the background this summer. So, without jumping through extra hoops, that cap flexibility is tough to picture as sensible for the Jazz.
Maybe that rationale could shift come next summer, once the Jazz have a full-season sample size to see what young talent this roster has. But for now, don't hold your breath on Utah making a late push for any of the remaining restricted free agents on the open market.