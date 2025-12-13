Keyonte George Posts Career-High in Jazz's Road Win vs. Grizzlies

Third-year Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George had a career night to remember in an impressive road win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

In the midst of the Jazz's 130-126 win over the Grizzlies, it was George who emerged as the biggest standout of the game for either side.

During his 34 minutes on the floor, George had a career-best 39 points on 60% shooting from pairing with six rebounds and eight assists and two steals.

For a night where a star like Ja Morant came back onto the court on the other side for the first time in nearly a month, it was actually George turned out to be the guard that shone the brightest, panning out to be a rare road victory in favor of the Jazz, now making for their third win away from home this year.

The Jazz had taken control early in the first quarter before evening up a bit at the half, where for George, he had already put together a career-best 27 points in one half heading into the break. Then, after a statement third quarter and some continued success from George, his total on the game only continued to rise.

Sadly, not enough for the first official 40-piece of George's career, but it's about as close as one could get.

Keyonte George Leads Three 20+ Point Scorers For Jazz

Dec 12, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) tries to lose defender Memphis Grizzlies power forward Santi Aldama (7) in the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images | Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love didn't go without chipping in their own strong nights on the offensive end along with George, too. Markkanen had a typical 26-point outing on a team-high 22 shots, while Love had one of the better games of his season thus far, piecing together 20 points off the bench with eight rebounds, filling his role nicely as Utah's second-string big man.

As for the Grizzlies, Morant had some nice flashes in his return to the floor with a double-double worth 21 points and 10 assists, but in the end, it wouldn't be enough to pull out the narrow victory to keep Memphis' early-season struggles brewing, while the Jazz continue to show real optimism for the budding young core in place.

For Jazz fans, too many wins on the year might start to ignite a bit of worry. Landing outside of the top eight picks in the lottery means Utah loses their top-eight protected first-rounder for this summer to the hands of the OKC Thunder. Everyone knows just how much the Jazz could use that asset, while the Thunder have more riches as is than they know what to do with.

But, while that factor remains in the back of mind both now and the rest of the season, nights like George's career-high performance prove that there's some real traction starting to build within the young talent onboard that bring some appealing optimism for the future ahead.

George, of course, will be a key centerpiece of those endeavors, and performances like this one in Memphis cement exactly why he's worthy of being such a pivotal piece of the puzzle.

