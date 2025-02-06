Four Potential Trade Suitors Revealed for Jazz's Collin Sexton
The Utah Jazz are less than 24 hours away from the trade deadline and have a few candidates on the roster who could be in for a change of scenery sooner rather than later.
One of those guys on the move could inevitably be Collin Sexton. The Jazz guard has been a strong part of Utah's offensive unit since his arrival, being a consistent source of energy, production, and shot-making ability, making the idea of moving him a bit easier said than done.
Yet, as the Jazz continue to dive deeper into their rebuild process, shipping off their 26-year-old guard to a contending team in return for some appealing assets might be a scenario worth taking a look at. And when considering his production since coming to Utah, he may be someone opposing teams take special interest in –– the question inevitably becomes who that team could be.
The Athletic's Sam Vecenie laid out some interesting teams who could be in the market for a player like Sexton, all of which could be prime destinations for the Jazz veteran: the Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, and Houston Rockets.
"If you're looking for offense from the backcourt, Sexton is probably the best bet below the $20 million salary point," Vecenie said. "It wouldn't stun me to see the Jazz get the equivalent of a late first-round pick back for Sexton if they moved him. There aren't a significant number of playmaking guards out on the market, and Sexton just turned 26."
Vecenie's pool of teams makes logical sense. All of them are teams right in the thick of the playoff hunt for their respective conferences, but could use a jolt of offensive production in their lineup. Sexton provides just that, making him an interesting name to watch for each of the four.
Another selling point of Sexton lies within his team-friendly contract. Across this season and next, the 26-year-old is making less than $20 million a season, which makes it easier for cap-constrained, contending teams to take a swing on him without financial worries.
Sexton's future home, if traded, may inevitably lie on who offers the best deal to Danny Ainge in exchange for his services. The Jazz exec is known not to back down from getting the best package he can for whatever the deal might be, and we shouldn't expect that mindset to change when trading one of his best assets.
Jazz fans will have to stay on the edge of their seats leading up to the trade deadline at 1 PM MT on Thursday to watch the fate of Sexton and the rest of this Jazz roster unfold.
