GMs Rank Utah Jazz's Home Court Advantage Among Best in the NBA
With the 2024-25 NBA season quickly approaching, it marks the annual release of the league's general manager survey.
The survey effectively dishes out a handful of wide-ranging questions to various team execs concerning the state of the league, with topics surrounding award and Finals predictions for the coming year, analysis of the top players in the world, or, in this case, judging the best home-court advantages of each of the 30 squads around the NBA.
It's a category we could expect the Utah Jazz to receive some deserved praise in, as they've consistently been a team that ranks in the top league attendance numbers, and have a notable reputation of having a dedicated fanbase. That sentiment was once again made clear in this year's general manager survey.
When stacking up the best home-court advantages in the NBA, general managers placed the Jazz as the 5th-best team in the category, the Denver Nuggets taking the number one spot with 47% of the vote.
Here's the full ranking of the top home-court advantages in the league, per GM polling:
1. Denver Nuggets – 47%
2. Oklahoma City Thunder – 17%
T-3. Boston Celtics – 13%
T-3. New York Knicks – 13%
5. Utah Jazz – 7%
6. Sacramento Kings – 3%
The Nuggets managed to take home the top spot for the second year in a row and ended up increasing their already lofty vote share from 37% in the 2023-24 edition to their strong 47% number standing for this season.
As for the Jazz, in terms of last year's ranking, Utah actually slid from the 4th place team to 5th, their share dropping from 10% to their now 7%.
Regardless, the Jazz should be expected to have another year with a strong fanbase, even if the team isn't projected to be among the cream of the crop for the regular season standings. Utah has ranked in the top 15 for the league's attendance numbers since at least the beginning of ESPN's tracking in the 2001 season, and that streak should be expected to continue for the 2024-25 campaign.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and X.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!