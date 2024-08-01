Inside The Jazz

Former Jazz All-Star Announces Retirement After 14 Seasons

The former Utah Jazz forward is calling it a career after over a decade of service.

Jared Koch

Apr 30, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Raymond Felton (2) defends Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) as he drives to the basket in the second period of game seven of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
A former Utah Jazz All-Star has hung up the sneakers after 14 years, as Gordon Hayward has officially announced his retirement from the NBA.

Hayward was a member of the Jazz for seven seasons, starting his career in Utah after being drafted ninth overall in the 2010 NBA Draft. He spent his best years in the league stationed in Salt Lake City, posting averages of 15.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 516 games played.

Of course, the big story revolving around Hayward's time in Utah is centered around his infamous exit, where he ultimately chose to depart from the team that drafted him to play for his college coach, Brad Stevens, on the East Coast, signing a max contract with the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2017.

However, his time in Boston didn't go quite as well as expected, with Hayward suffering from a gruesome leg injury during his Celtics debut on 2017's opening night. It would effectively take him out for the remainder of his first season in Boston, and derail his hopes of reaching All-Star status once again past his last season in Utah.

Hayward then spent some time with the Charlotte Hornets in the later years of his career, finishing things out with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the second half of his last season in the league.

The former Jazz forward ends his career with his name still stamped in Utah's history books, as he stands out as the 9th-leading scorer in franchise history, 5th in the team's all-time three-point leaders, and 6th in free throws.

His departure from Utah was far from ideal, Hayward is still a standout player within the Jazz's 50-year history, and was one of the best players in the building for the franchise throughout the 2010's.

