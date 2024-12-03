How to Watch: Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
The Utah Jazz are back from a one-day rest following a brutal weekend loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, now facing off against the top seed in the Western Conference in a tough road environment-- the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Thunder have gotten off to a fiery start for their 2024-25 campaign, going 15-5 to narrowly lead atop the west. As for the Jazz, things have looked quite the opposite with their 4-16 record to start their first 20, along with a recent bleak stretch losing eight of their last nine.
However, the Jazz will get a few breaks to come their way in the form of a few Thunder inactives, as key components like Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso have already been listed as out of the action for Tuesday night. Utah will be without a few rotational contributors of their own in Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Filipowski, but at the very least, their most recent starting five looks healthy and ready to go ahead of the contest.
It'll be the first of an extremely lengthy seven-game road trip that spans throughout December, finally coming to a close in over three weeks when they return to Salt Lake City on the 28th. In the meantime, let's see if the Jazz can get things on the right track in order to lift above the floor of the Western Conference standings.
Here's everything you need to know before the Jazz's first meeting with the Thunder this year.
Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 3 at 6:00 PM MT
- Where: Paycom Center • Oklahoma City, OK
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +13.5, ML +675 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
