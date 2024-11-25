Insane Utah Jazz Stat Revealed in Latest NBA Power Rankings
The Utah Jazz have seen their fair share of ups and downs through the first month of the 2024-25 NBA regular season, especially when looking at their production on the offensive side of the ball-- as made apparent in NBA.com's latest power rankings after four weeks of action.
It was another week where the Jazz placed near the bottom of the rankings, coming in at 28th in the league ahead of just the 4-13 New Orleans Pelicans and 2-13 Washington Wizards, and just below another struggling team in the Philadelphia 76ers.
Ultimately, we got to see Utah lift one spot above 29th (their placement one week ago), but NBA.com writer John Schuhmann also added some intriguing statistics to note alongside the Jazz's lowly entry-- revolving around their three-point shooting ability (or lack thereof).
"After shooting just 31% from 3-point range over their previous three games, the Jazz were 19-for-34 (56%) on Saturday," Schuhmann wrote. "Eleven of those 19 3s came from Collin Sexton (6-for-8) and Lauri Markkanen (5-for-8), who have now shot a combined 45% from beyond the arc for the season (while the rest of the Jazz have shot 31%)."
After being ranked in the middle of the pack offensively a year ago, the Jazz have seen a fall from grace this season, now placing 26th in the NBA for offensive rating. A large chunk of that dropoff can seemingly be attributed to the inconsistent shooting numbers outside of the roster's bright spots of Markkanen and Sexton.
Keyonte George is shooting 32.2% from deep. Jordan Clarkson is averaging a 27.5% clip. None of the team's three rookies are shooting above 30.0% from three-- two of them with numbers below 20%. Giving this roster's young talent ample shot volume and playing time is great for development purposes, but as you can see, it doesn't equate to many wins.
And looking ahead for this week, things won't get any easier when eyeing the Jazz's upcoming schedule. Four tough Western Conference opponents await including the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, and Los Angeles Lakers, all with little to no rest in-between.
"Jazz players not named Sexton or Markkanen were a combined 5-for-27 from 3-point range when they lost their lone rest-disadvantage game of the season (eight days ago against the Clippers)," Schuhmann continued. "They’ll have rest disadvantages against the Nuggets and Lakers as they finish up a five-game homestand this week."
A long season lies ahead for the Jazz to get back on track offensively, but it'll take a more collective effort outside of Markkanen and Sexton. Of course, by having such a young roster as Utah does, growing pains are to be expected on both sides of the ball. Yet, if this core wants to have hope of getting more wins on the board any time soon, getting the ball in the basket more effectively is a great place to start.
The Jazz will have their next opportunity to get right during Tuesday's NBA Cup bout when the San Antonio Spurs travel to the Delta Center at 7 PM MT.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!